Ride operator hospitalized after getting stuck in Florida fair ride

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

Warning, the video above will be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hospitalized Friday after becoming trapped inside a platform holding a ride at a Florida county fair.

First Coast News reports Davontai Lee, 28, was trapped for about 15 minutes inside the ride before paramedics arrived and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

A disturbing video of the incident shows the man yell in pain as he struggles to get out of the plates.

A witness told the news station he went down to the platform to get someone’s hat when the floors of the ride “went down on him and pinned him in.”

“I didn’t really expect that, I never thought that since that boy the other week that fell off that ride. I didn’t think I would experience another ride misfunction,” the witness, Keirra Peterson, added.

Officials say the ride was functioning properly and remains open.

“The ride had nothing to do with this the ride is functioning properly,” Jeff Johnson, Chief of Special Operations at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. “The sheriffs office along with fire and rescue did an investigation.”

Lee declined an interview with First Coast News, but told a reporter he was still in pain and in shock.

