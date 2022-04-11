ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

2022 Youth Art Show

northernexpress.com
 3 days ago

Young artists working throughout Char-Em ISD...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Arts 13th Annual Student Art Show

MINT HILL, NC – On Friday, March 4, Mint Hill Arts was packed for the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony for its thirteenth annual Student Art Show. The gallery’s biggest show of the year offers Mint Hill’s students the unique opportunity to show their original artwork in a real and vibrant gallery.
MINT HILL, NC
WTHI

Local school puts on art show

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ben Franklin Elementary unveiled its Caldecott art show on Thursday. The third-grade class showed off sculptures they created with inspiration from Caldecott award-winning art books. Students used clay and molded it into a tile. The art teacher, Jana Weeks, fired the clay in the kiln,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Entertainment
WVNS

Beckley Art Group youth exhibition premieres March 18

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Art Group is opening its latest installation this Friday, March 18. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will exhibit over 100 pieces from ages K-12 students of West Virginia. “I don’t want to take any credit away from the students and the young people, but I want to […]
BECKLEY, WV
Register Citizen

‘Local legends’ art project connects youth with Middletown community

MIDDLETOWN — Young children and their families will have a creative opportunity to make a mark on their neighborhood during an artistic collaboration with the nearby Free Center Middletown that will drive home the issue of student safety. The initiative, called “Spring Free,” refers to the road where the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy