2022 Youth Art Show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Art is a form of expression helping children succeed in and out of the classroom, and many parents and teachers say that it is one of the main forces that has kept students going during challenging times. Liz Amor is a teacher at Dondero Elementary School and has taught art for […]
MINT HILL, NC – On Friday, March 4, Mint Hill Arts was packed for the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony for its thirteenth annual Student Art Show. The gallery’s biggest show of the year offers Mint Hill’s students the unique opportunity to show their original artwork in a real and vibrant gallery.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ben Franklin Elementary unveiled its Caldecott art show on Thursday. The third-grade class showed off sculptures they created with inspiration from Caldecott award-winning art books. Students used clay and molded it into a tile. The art teacher, Jana Weeks, fired the clay in the kiln,...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Art Group is opening its latest installation this Friday, March 18. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will exhibit over 100 pieces from ages K-12 students of West Virginia. “I don’t want to take any credit away from the students and the young people, but I want to […]
MIDDLETOWN — Young children and their families will have a creative opportunity to make a mark on their neighborhood during an artistic collaboration with the nearby Free Center Middletown that will drive home the issue of student safety. The initiative, called “Spring Free,” refers to the road where the...
Comments / 0