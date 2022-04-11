ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Steve-O Bringing X-Rated Comedy Show To Eastern Iowa

By Dwyer, Michaels
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've followed Jackass for any amount of time, or even watched a clip, you know Steve-O. He's the one who stuck a fish hook through his cheek and used himself as shark bait, sat in the porta-potty slingshot, and put a colony of bees on his junk....

irock935.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Charlie Nadler headlines Vail Comedy Show

The Vail Comedy Show returns to Bridge Street Bar this St. Patrick’s Day, featuring headliner Charlie Nadler. Nadler has released multiple comedy albums and performed at colleges around the country, including a recent gig with Josh Blue, the Colorado-based comedian that made a run on NBC’s America’s Got Talent last year.
VAIL, CO
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Pet Resorts in Eastern Iowa

If you haven't heard, people love their pets. I mean loooooooove them, sometimes more than human family members. My parents feed our family dog her own Thanksgiving meal. I don't mean she gets something special from a can on Thanksgiving day, she literally gets her own plate of (doggy safe) food from the human table.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Has Many of the Best Milkshakes In Iowa

The temperatures are rising, and so is our need for some ice cream!. If you're looking for the very best milkshake in Iowa, you don't have to travel too far! A recent list from Best Things Iowa, put together a sort of who's who of eateries with the best sweet concoction.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
I-Rock 93.5

QC Beer Club: It’s Like an Ice Cream Social but with Craft Beer

Ever want to join a club where you drink beer and talk about beer and win beer related prizes and discounts? QCBC might be for you!. This month the Quad Cities Beer Club will meet at the Pour Wall over there at Pour Bros. in downtown Moline! Their self-serve pour wall features 28 taps of local, regional and national beverages. Their dynamic space showcases the buildings history, cool features, includes fun games, and brings a new atmosphere to downtown Moline.
MOLINE, IL
inputmag.com

Sebastian Maniscalco brings NFTs to stand-up comedy

Tired of hearing about NFTs yet? Well, Sebastian Maniscalco, one of the biggest comedians in the world, is giving away commemorative digital collectibles to fans who attend/attended a handful of his shows this month in Canada and the tri-state area. This move is the first of its kind in stand-up comedy and was put together in conjunction with Ticketmaster, which minted a set of gold-shaded NFTs designed by Maniscalco’s wife.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Show#Ticketmaster
I-Rock 93.5

Want a Great Way to Break the Cabin Fever? How About a Bar Crawl?

If you lived in the Quad Cities or even further North, you may be familiar with cabin fever during the long winter months. If not, the concept of cabin fever is like this... You’re stuck inside your house all day and it’s cold and dreary outside (i.e. no sun) and it makes you feel sad and lonely... Even depressed! And once you start feeling down, it’s hard to get out of that bad mood.
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Legendary Comedian, Gilbert Gottfried, Has Died

Legendary comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67. Gottfried's family announced his passing on social media Tuesday. In the post his family said,. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our believed Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband. brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
I-Rock 93.5

Celebrate Moline’s Birthday! They’ll Be 150 Years Young in August

The home of John Deere will celebrate its sesquicentennial in August with a weeklong party that you're invited to!. Moline's sesquicentennial celebration will be Aug. 22-29. Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said in a video on the event's Facebook page, "the weeklong party will include historical tours, interactive art exhibits and a celebration of all the diverse immigrant communities that make up our great city."
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Primus Drop Nearly 12-Minute New Song ‘Conspiranoia’ + Announce ‘Conspiranoid’ EP

Primus have just announced the three-track EP Conspiranoid, which will be out April 22. Up first is "Conspiranoia," the nearly 12-minute opening track which introduces us to the theme of the forthcoming release — spiraling into the abyss of conspiracy theories, namely ones that have taken root in U.S. politics, including the QAnon cult, who, according to the Anti-Defamation League, "believe world governments are being controlled by a shadowy cabal of pedophiles (who will eventually be brought to justice by [former] President Trump).
MUSIC
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5 Concert Announcement: Shaman’s Harvest & Crobot Coming To Quad Cities

A warm summer Friday night at The Rust Belt with rock. Let's do it. June 17, I-Rock 93.5 welcomes Shaman's Harvest, Crobot, Any Given Sin, and The Forty Twos. This is going to be a party night with tickets starting at just $20. The tickets go on sale tomorrow (4/8) at 10:00 a.m. right here. Plus of course, you can win them by listening and you can win Party Pit passes by registering below.
MUSIC
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy