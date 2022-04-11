Painting & Sketches by "The Loft Artist," Jeanne Newman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new mural is being painted in downtown Montgomery. The artwork is located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Court Street and is being completed by French street artist Hopare. The artist was invited by MAP MGM to visit the city of Montgomery and connect...
DULUTH, Minn. – Ordean East Middle School is getting assistance from a traveling artists on a new mural. Adam Swanson is helping students this week create the wall-long design that will be placed near the entrance to the school’s garden. Some of the various images will be coded so that it can be linked to student-generated research projects in the future.
Artist Lee Thompson has struck again. Back at Christmastime, she painted windows for JC Media (a Christmas elf scene featuring R.L. Burnside as a "Blues" Snowman with Cedric Burnside and Garry Burnside as elves in his band). Just this month, she painted two more scenes on the windows of businesses...
In July 2020, 24-year-old Nathaniel J. Bice sat in Harry Bridges Plaza across from the Ferry Building and painted a portrait of the San Francisco landmark, with Pride and California flags blowing in the wind. Bice had biked all the way down Market Street and found that, for the first time in a long time, the waterfront area was deserted. The theater professional and set painter just wanted a chance to shake off some of the COVID stress and painting was how he chose to decompress. But that picture would turn his painting hobby into something more.
Five years ago, Dawn Bucklew was stuck in a personal hell. She was seriously ill after living in an apartment complex that was poisoned with black mold. She had to get a restraining order to protect herself from her abusive ex-partner, and she had been diagnosed with a series of illnesses, from from fibromyalgia to chronic depression.
Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Last year, we introduced Steven Tette, a military veteran and artist from Phenix City. He was chosen by Google to create their 2021 Veterans Day Doodle. Now he is inspiring young women through his artwork at Girls Inc. Inside the gym of the organization, Tette...
You don’t have to own your home to surround yourself in your personal style. Renter Erin Shirley, of Silver Spring, Maryland, showed how she used plants, paint and creative choices to turn her apartment into an oasis, in the latest in News4’s 4 Your Home series. Shirley used...
Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
Comments / 0