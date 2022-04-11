Painting & Sketches by "The Loft Artist," Jeanne Newman

In July 2020, 24-year-old Nathaniel J. Bice sat in Harry Bridges Plaza across from the Ferry Building and painted a portrait of the San Francisco landmark, with Pride and California flags blowing in the wind. Bice had biked all the way down Market Street and found that, for the first time in a long time, the waterfront area was deserted. The theater professional and set painter just wanted a chance to shake off some of the COVID stress and painting was how he chose to decompress. But that picture would turn his painting hobby into something more.

