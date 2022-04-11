ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Twitter bars Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick over COVID vax post

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Juanita Broaddrick — the former nursing home administrator who accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978 — has been banned from Twitter after questioning the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines on the social media platform.

Twitter informed Broaddrick of the ban in recent days, claiming it locked her account for “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19,” according to an email obtained by Fox News .

Broaddrick’s tweet that led to the ban was posted Saturday and suggested that coronavirus inoculations “don’t work” and “alter DNA.”

“When will this vaccine crap be over? Big Pharma has profited enough for the next hundred years. Stop pushing vaccines that don’t work and alter DNA,” the post read.

As of Monday, Broaddrick’s account was still suspended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vz39E_0f5m4yNb00 Juanita Broaddrick has been banned from Twitter.Twitter https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zwXv_0f5m4yNb00
Bill Clinton on a visit to Juanita Broaddrick’s nursing home, 1978.Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1BaE_0f5m4yNb00 Donald Trump famously invited Juanita Broaddrick to his second debate with Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter has suggested Broaddrick delete the post in order to regain access to her account.

“We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information,” the email read.

The message also warned Broaddrick that repeated offenses could lead to a “permanent suspension” of her account, Fox News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsKvn_0f5m4yNb00
In 2020, Juanita Broaddrick told The Post that she believes Hillary Clinton covered up the assault.REUTERS/David Swanson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXOzm_0f5m4yNb00 Juanita Broaddrick challenged coronavirus vaccine effectiveness on Twitter. Juanita Broaddrick / Fox News https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrDJ0_0f5m4yNb00
Juanita Broaddrick accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her in an Arkansas hotel room in 1978.JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blasted Twitter Sunday night, sharing a screenshot of Broaddrick’s suspended account.

“Twitter is stupid,” the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet . “The biggest killer of freedom of speech. No wonder hardly anyone raises their hand at my town halls when I ask how many people have a Twitter account. People who think this platform is important need to get a life. What a waste.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ol2lX_0f5m4yNb00
Donald Trump sits with Juanita Broaddrick shortly before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdNVE_0f5m4yNb00 Juanita Broaddrick’s tweet that led to the ban suggested that coronavirus inoculations “don’t work” and “alter DNA.” Juanita Broaddrick / Fox News https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRgcW_0f5m4yNb00 Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathy Shelton sit before the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016, in St Louis, Missouri. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Broaddrick, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, has accused Clinton of raping her in an Arkansas hotel room in 1978 when she worked as a volunteer on his 1978 campaign for state governor.

In 2020, Broaddrick told The Post that she believes former first lady and two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton covered up the assault to protect her and her husband’s political ambitions.

Bill Clinton denied assaulting Broaddrick when her claims first became public in 1999. Trump famously invited Broaddrick and fellow Clinton accusers Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey to his second debate with Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms. On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"Dehumanizing and cynical": Abbott's migrant bus stunt may have been "coordinated" with Fox News

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Appalled human rights defenders condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after the first bus of migrants he sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to the nation's capital arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News, which quickly provided glowing coverage of the far-right official's latest effort to demonize immigrants.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Trumpworld scrambles to contain Oz endorsement fallout

Donald Trump and close allies are moving swiftly to contain the blast radius of the backlash sparked by his endorsement of physician Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. People familiar with the campaign’s operation said they expect a number of prominent Trumpworld surrogates to soon hit the trail with Oz, demonstrating the depth of his MAGA backing. Among them are Ben Carson, who headed the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Trump, and John Fredericks, a conservative talk radio host, both slated to appear at an Oz event next week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

'You have to have a plan when you endorse, they have to win': Steve Bannon tells Trump he has to pour MORE money into MAGA campaigns and just turning up at rallies won't help his candidates in November

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon is warning Donald Trump that his preferred candidates risk losing key primary battles to 'Never Trumpers' if he does not pour millions of dollars into their campaigns. Holding rallies and sending out emailed endorsements is not enough, he said, if it does not come with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juanita Broaddrick
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Kathleen Willey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Paula Jones
Person
Bill Clinton
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Attacks Rev. Al Sharpton’s Recent Criticism of Democrats: ‘What He’s Doing Is He’s Saving his Own Skin’

Conservative host Candace Owens has found a new Black target to aim her rhetoric. On Tuesday night, Owens appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News and directed her most recent ire toward the Rev. Al Sharpton. She attacked the pastor because he has criticized Democrats recently, and she is calling him a hypocrite due to him leading Black Americans toward the Democratic Party for years.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy