Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Police Seeking Info on Recent Case of Deadly Conduct

By Johnny Thrash
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 1 day ago
Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls could use your help solving a recent deadly conduct case. According to police, unknown suspects fired multiple rounds at a residence in the 800 block of Gilbert Avenue at around 9:00 pm on Thursday, March 31. The suspects then fled...

Wichita Falls, TX
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

