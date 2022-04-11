ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed recall due to crush hazard

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
This bed is being recalled. Bestar recalls wall beds due to serious impact and crush hazards. One adult death reported. There is about...

KHON2

3.74M bottles of Airborne Gummies impacted by recall over ‘injury hazard’

(NEXSTAR) – A national recall has been issued for select Airborne gummies because pressure build-up in the unopened bottles may pose “an injury hazard,” federal regulators said Wednesday. Reckitt, the parent company of the Airborne brand, is voluntarily recalling certain 63-count and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies...
HONOLULU, HI
komando.com

Recall alert: Flashlights recalled over burn hazard

A flashlight, first-aid kit and mobile battery pack are just some items that can help you survive any emergency. However, you don’t want any of those items to cause an emergency. While lithium-ion batteries have been blamed for injuries, several flashlights are now the subject of a recall. That’s...
ELECTRONICS
ValleyCentral

Moisturizer recalled due to presence of bacteria

CINCINATTI, Ohio (ValleyCentral) — Kao USA has issued a voluntary recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Kao USA is asking for consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. moisturizer products to check if its part of the recall. According to an announcement by the FDA, “select units of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer could […]
TEXAS STATE
WTAJ

DigitDots magnet balls recalled due to ingestion hazard

WTAJ — A recall has been issued on DigitDots Magnetic Balls after four kids required surgery after ingesting them. HD Premier issued the recall of 119,620 DigitDots Magnetic Balls, a children’s toy, after the high-powered 3 and 5mm magnets were swallowed and caused hazardous health complications. After the magnets were ingested, they could attract to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Helmets sold at Walmart stores nationwide recalled over injury hazard

Tens of thousands of bike helmets sold exclusively at Walmart are being recalled due to a head injury risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Sakar International recalled the 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets because they "do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets," the recall notice said.
CARS
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Drug recall due tot poison risk

This drug is being recalled due to a risk of poisoning. Acme United Corporation is recalling PhysiciansCare brand over the counter drugs. Failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement poses possible poison risk. Since these drugs have not been properly package if a child gets ahold of them it’s possible...
HEALTH
WALA-TV FOX10

Thousands of toddler walkers recalled due to choking hazard

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for more than 17,000 wooden activity walkers for toddlers that were sold in the U.S. and Canada. Wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach in small pieces from B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers and pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
MOBILE, AL
FingerLakes1.com

RECALL: Infant walker entrapment hazard

Zeno is recalling their infant walkers. The brand Zeno is recalling their infant walkers. Due to falling and entrapment hazards. Zeno infant walkers sold on Walmart’s website October 2018 through August 2021 are being recalled. This is due to potential falling and entrapment hazards. There is around2,355 defected products.
WALMART
FingerLakes1.com

Dollar Tree glue gun causing fire hazards

This Dollar Tree glue gun is being recalled. Dollar Tree recalls more than one million hot glue guns. Due to fire and burn hazards. The reason this company is recalling this glue gun is because when it’s plugged in theirs a possibility it may malfunction. Posing fire and burn...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Baby formula shortage?

It looks like there might be a shortage of baby formula. As you may have noticed baby formula seems a little scars on the shelves lately. Here is all you need to know. infant formula is one of the most important things on our grocery list. So you may have...
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

FAB CBD Gummies reviews: Best vegan CBD gummies in 2022

Getting adequate sleep is critical for a person’s health and well-being to remain optimum. It’s just as important as getting regular exercise and eating a healthy diet. Sleep allows the body to restore itself and prepare for the next day. Getting enough sleep might also help you avoid gaining weight, developing heart disease, and prolonging your sickness. By taking your time with your Nighttime Gummy and relish it before chewing and swallowing. They’re coated rather than injected to make it easier for your body to absorb CBD straight from your lips. Get The #1 Vegan CBD Gummies Here.
LIFESTYLE
FingerLakes1.com

Illness reported with Lucky Charms cereal being investigated

The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently investigating complaints of illness related to Lucky Charms cereal. If you or a family member have eaten this cereal recently and feel ill with nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, please contact the Livingston County Department of Health at 585-243-7299 or 585-243-7270. In addition, please report a complaint to the FDA by visiting online HERE or by calling 1- 888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

ALDI: how to get 50% off on bread

This is how you van get ALDI’s bread for a discount. When shopping for bread at ALDI you might be wondering if theirs anyway to get it for a cheaper price. We might just have the answer. Food Stamps: Can I buy my kids Easter baskets with my EBT...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FingerLakes1.com

McDonalds: Is this chain shrinking?

McDonalds seems like one of the most popular fast food restaurants to go to. But did you know they’ve actually been shrinking?. Yes you read the title correctly, McDonalds is shrinking. And it has been do a few years now. The chain reportedly closed 239 of it’s locations in...
ITHACA, NY
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
