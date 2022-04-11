ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer’s Bourla Touts New CFO’s “True Insights” into Healthcare System

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer has found its replacement for longtime Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio, who announced his retirement from the company five months ago. The company went outside the pharmaceutical industry and tapped David M. Denton, who served as CFO of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Denton takes over the top...

www.biospace.com

Reuters

Moderna names Jorge Gomez as new CFO

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc on Monday named Jorge Gomez, a senior executive at dental products maker Dentsply Sirona Inc, as its new chief financial officer, effective May 9. Gomez, who has been serving as the finance chief of Dentsply since August 2019, will succeed David Meline, who has decided to retire, Moderna said. (bit.ly/3xfDPwX)
MarketWatch

Paypal CFO leaving to become new Walmart CFO

Walmart Inc. WMT, +2.60% said late Tuesday it has named John Rainey as its chief financial officer, effective June 6. Rainey joins Walmart from PayPal Holdings Inc. , which announced his departure as CFO also on Tuesday. Before PayPal, Rainey was the CFO of United Airlines. "I'm excited and humbled to join such an iconic company at a time when the retail industry continues its transformation," Rainey said in a statement. Walmart previously had announced that CFO Brett Biggs would be leaving "to begin a new chapter of opportunities in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors." Biggs will support the transition to Rainey over the coming months, remaining in the CFO role until June 6 and then serve as an advisor until he leaves the company in January 2023, Walmart said. Shares of Walmart edged higher in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 0.7%.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dollar General, Accenture, Warby Parker and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Dollar General (DG) – Dollar General rallied 5% in the premarket after the discount retailer forecast better-than-expected full-year sales. Dollar General's quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share matched forecasts, although revenue was slightly below estimates and same-store sales fell more than expected. The company also raised its dividend by 31%.
Benzinga

Kirkland's: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kirkland's beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was down $18.73 million from the same period last...
biospace.com

Pressure Infusion Bags Market: Rise in adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market: Overview. Modern day medical treatments are highly dependent advanced technological development and innovation taking place in the healthcare sector. Increasing medical emergencies and growing cases of chronic diseases have urged the need for advanced medical equipment that will help in treating patients effectively. One such medical component that has gained huge importance in the last couple of years is pressure infusion bags. The pressure infusion bags are widely used in medical sector to infuse blood, drugs, and for rapid IV infusion, and invasive pressure monitoring. With increasing efforts made by pressure infusion bags manufacturers, along with developments taking place in the healthcare sector, the overall growth in the global pressure infusion bags market is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.
biospace.com

U.K. Cell and Gene Therapy Research Challenges Market Key Trends and New Development – Industry Analysis

The U.K. cell and gene therapy research challenges market has been anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the foreseeable years. These growth avenues in the global market are predicted to grow with the increasing number of R & D activities in order to develop novel technologies in the industry. Further, the launching of novel gene therapies to treat different rare diseases has also been estimated to bring numerous growth opportunities in the global market in the following years.
biospace.com

Injectable Drugs Market: Overview, Opportunities & Geographical Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Global Injectable Drugs Market: Introduction. The global injectable drugs market is relied upon to enlist a strong double-digit CAGR within the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The market is majorly classified on the basis of drug-class, geography, molecule-type, and application. From the previous one entire...
biospace.com

Cold Centrifuge Market: The benchtop model segment is projected to dominate the market

Albany NY, United States: Cold centrifuge is a laboratory equipment used to separate particles from a solution on the basis of size, shape, density, viscosity of the medium, and rotor speed. Cold centrifuges are characterized by the rotational speed, presence/absence of vacuum volume of sample, and capacity of centrifugation tubes. Cold centrifuge protects biological samples from degradation due to heat generated by the action of spinning. Cold centrifuge is available with different temperatures, ranging from 4oC to - 40oC. It has many biological applications such as separation of cells and cellular granules from solution, separation of blood components, and microfiltration of small aqueous samples. Different types of cold centrifuges are available based on their application, usage of sample, rotational speed, volume of sample, and size and configuration. These are widely used in clinical and pathological laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, academic medical institutions, and food & beverages industry.
biospace.com

InnoCare Presents Pre-Clinical Data of ICP-723 at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

This report was displayed in a poster entitled “ICP-723 Is a Potent Pan-TRK Inhibitor with Robust Anti-tumor Activities against Wild-type and Acquired Drug-resistant Mutations of NTRK Fusions”. Abstract number: 6187. The study showed that ICP-723 effectively inhibits kinase activities of TRKA, TRKB, TRKC with IC50 values < 1...
biospace.com

Ambulatory EHR Market: The Practice Management Segment is Anticipated to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

Albany NY, United States: The digital version of the patient’s paper chart is known as electronic health record (EHR). EHR are the patient’s record that helps the authorized users to securely access the available information about the patients. EHR includes a wide range of information such as medical history, allergies and medication, status of immunization, personal statistics, laboratory test results, demographics etc.
biospace.com

Global Roundup: A CAR-T Partnership and CDR-Life Nabs $76M to Engage Solid Tumors

Australia’s Chimeric Therapeutics has partnered with WuXi ATU, a global contract testing and manufacturing organization focusing on the company’s two autologous CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. Chimeric’s first CAR-T is CHM 2101 and is in preclinical development for gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. CHM 2101 will leverage WuXi ATU’s...
biospace.com

Surgical Kits Market to reach US$ 40 Bn By 2031, Rapid expansion of the life sciences industry is anticipated to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Surgical Kits Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global surgical kits market was valued at ~US$ 17 Bn in 2020 and is projected to contract at a CAGR of ~7% from 2021 to 2031. Surgical kits comprise an assortment of surgical tools for a particular type of a procedure or surgery. Surgical kits are required for procedures, including lacerations, life-saving surgeries (heart surgery, brain surgery, etc.), cosmetic surgeries, and exploratory surgeries. Hospitals require multiple surgical kits to have the necessary tools for operating procedures. Investments by key players to strengthen their position are likely to create significant opportunities in the global surgical kits market. For instance, on January 18, 2019, 3i announced the sale of OneMed for GBP 100 Mn. 3i Group plc (“3i”), and funds managed by 3i, entered into a sale and purchase agreement to sell their investment in OneMed, the leading medical supplies distributor in Northern Europe to Nalka Invest AB for GBP 100 Mn.
biospace.com

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market is Anticipated to Reach a Market Value of US$ 4.2 Billion by 2030

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Global laboratory information system (LIS) market revenues are set to grow at 10.2% CAGR through 2030, according to an updated edition by Future Market Insights (FMI). The 2022-2030 version of the report builds upon the widely cited previous version, and incorporates the latest developments, notably, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on this market.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Highlights The Missing Piece In PayPal CFO's Departure

CNBC's Jim Cramer notes that analysts have highlighted the lack of guidance following Rainey's departure and he believes analysts are asking the right questions. CFO transitions are usually met with guidance and companies tend to keep management the same for a few months during the transition period, but that isn't the case here, Cramer says.
