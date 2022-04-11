Pfizer’s Bourla Touts New CFO’s “True Insights” into Healthcare System

Albany NY, United States: Cold centrifuge is a laboratory equipment used to separate particles from a solution on the basis of size, shape, density, viscosity of the medium, and rotor speed. Cold centrifuges are characterized by the rotational speed, presence/absence of vacuum volume of sample, and capacity of centrifugation tubes. Cold centrifuge protects biological samples from degradation due to heat generated by the action of spinning. Cold centrifuge is available with different temperatures, ranging from 4oC to - 40oC. It has many biological applications such as separation of cells and cellular granules from solution, separation of blood components, and microfiltration of small aqueous samples. Different types of cold centrifuges are available based on their application, usage of sample, rotational speed, volume of sample, and size and configuration. These are widely used in clinical and pathological laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, academic medical institutions, and food & beverages industry.
