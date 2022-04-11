Nicolas Cage Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata: Photos

Nicolas Cage was joined by his pregnant wife, Riko Shibata, at the New York City premiere of his new film, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, on April 10. The couple were all smiles and held hands as they walked the red carpet together during the rare outing.

The Moonstruck actor looked handsome in a black velvet suit with matching black shoes before a screening of the action-comedy in which he stars. Riko wore a black and purple kimono and accessorized with a silk purse. The couple, who got married in February 2021 in Las Vegas, looked happier than ever.

The Academy Award winner and the actress previously revealed in January 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. A rep for the couple told People at the time that “the parents-to-be are elated!”

Nicolas is already a father to son Weston Coppola Cage, whom he shares with ex Christina Fulton, and son Kal-El Coppola Cage with ex-wife Alice Kim. The California native expressed his excitement to become a father for the third time during a March 2022 interview with GQ and revealed what they plan to name the baby: Akira Francesco if it’s a boy and Lennon Augie if it’s a girl.

“Augie was my father’s nickname. And my uncle [Francis Ford Coppola] has decided to change his name to Francesco,” he said.

The Dog Eat Dog star also gushed over his marriage to Riko. The couple got engaged over FaceTime in 2020 while spending the COVID-19 pandemic apart. She lived in Japan and he was staying in Nevada before they walked down the aisle. Their union marked the fifth marriage for the actor, who is confident he found The One.

“I am a romantic, and when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can,” he said. “It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me. I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it.”

