ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

How to have a high-end (yet affordable) break in Tenerife

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ks3oi_0f5lsnk400
Lifestyle

Swooping beneath the low layer of cloud caressing the tips of a dormant volcano, I can already tell that I’m in for something special. Even from a height, the dramatic contrast of the Tenerife landscape is breathtaking. The crystal clarity of the ocean set against craggy mountains and thick vegetation make it look almost prehistoric.

I’m on the inaugural British Airways flight from London Gatwick to the popular Canary Island, and I’m keen to find out what the destination can offer for a luxury weekend away.

My base is the Ritz-Carlton, Abama hotel on the west side of the island, a 459-room property with nine dining venues, seven swimming pools and an 18-hole championship golf course. Like something out of a fairy-tale, this sprawling coral palace can be distinguished from miles around, and is no less impressive up close.

Entering into the newly-refurbished lobby, with its marble-topped bar, velvet sofas and views right out to the beach at the fringes of the resort, I’m welcomed with a tart passion fruit cocktail, the first of many taste explosions to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W83uI_0f5lsnk400
Panoramic view over the coral Ritz-Carlton Abama hotel (The Ritz-Carlton Abama)

My room is located in the ‘adults only village’, which comes with its own separate pool (shared between the villas) and a pool-side bar from which I can order wine, cava, beer and soft drinks throughout the day, as part of my Villa Club package.

Of the hotel’s five evening restaurants, two have Michelin stars (Mediterranean restaurant M.B has two). Tonight though, I’m dining at Mirador, where I’m excited to meet the hotel manager, Gregory De Clerke.

As I tuck into my seasonal starter, a delightfully fresh take on Salmorejo (a traditional Andalusian soup) with locally grown avocados replacing the tomato, I ask Gregory about the history of this coral palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxZ5N_0f5lsnk400
Scarlett Sangster at the Ritz-Carlton Abama (PA:Scarlett Sangster)

As it turns out, I can be forgiven for my quick judgement of Tenerife as a budget destination. Gregory tells me the island’s true coming of age is a fairly recent development. Until the late 1990s, in fact, the whole west side of the island was dedicated not to tourism, but to agriculture.

“The Tenerife you’re thinking of is most likely based on Las Americas in the south,” say Gregory. “That side of the island has been popular since the 1970s for its cheap year-round sun. They call it the Island of Eternal Spring. But this western side was transformed much later, as a more luxurious resort. Now, our land is some of the most expensive in Spain.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Gregory tells me, was once a banana plantation, along with much of the surrounding area. But development doesn’t mean the island has lost its natural resources. On the contrary, at dinner I’m served Tenerife tomatoes as part of my delicately presented burrata salad, and local potatoes pureed to accompany a dreamy variety of white fish known as cherne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058Iox_0f5lsnk400
Evening dining at El Mirador (The Ritz-Carlton Abama)

After a long sleep – most likely induced by so much good wine and food – I wake the next morning ready for a pamper. The Ritz-Carlton spa offers a tempting variety of treatments and wellness experiences, with access to the sauna and water bath for just £20 per day. But I am here for yoga in the spa garden.

Lasting over an hour, the session simultaneously provides both intense relaxation and a great workout. Afterwards, I escape for a quick head and shoulder massage and dip in the thermal pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Azqkv_0f5lsnk400
Yoga in the Ritz-Carlton Abama spa garden (PA:Scarlett Sangster)

My short time in Tenerife so far has been utterly indulgent. Now, though, it’s time to escape the safe haven of the hotel and discover what secrets are being harboured by the rest of the island.

Driving 20 minutes from the hotel, I arrive at Puerto Colón to board a catamaran. It’s a little known fact that Tenerife is Europe’s first named whale heritage site, awarded the title for its significant commitment to wildlife protection.

Private whale watching tours start from around £30pp, lasting for two to three hours and are most definitely worth the price. On my trip, the whales and dolphins are so close I can almost reach out and touch them as they duck and dive beneath the net of the catamaran and leap from the pearlescent waters on all sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEjYP_0f5lsnk400
Whale-watching of the coast of Tenerife (PA:Scarlett Sangster)

On a second, equally worthwhile day out, I head inland to Los Gigantes, literally translated as “The Giants”, where the terrain changes dramatically from sand, sea and bananas, to basalt and Latin American cacti. We take a hiking trail high up on the mountainside to discover villages nestled among the prickly pear, agave and almond trees. It’s from this height that I can really begin to appreciate the true beauty of the landscape.

With an appetite worked up, it’s time to head back to the hotel for my second Ritz-Carlton dining experience. Kabuki, Ricardo Sanz’s Michelin-starred restaurant, is famed for its fusion of Japanese and Spanish cuisine. Each and every dish is presented in the most exquisite – and in some cases – theatrical fashion, from the sushi and sashimi delivered on hand-decorated dishes, to the banana-cake finale. There is not a moment of the three-hour dining experience that I do not feel completely absorbed in the magic.

So, is Tenerife a luxury destination? I would have to say yes. Up until the very last sip of sangria in the tropical sunshine, I feel utterly enamoured by this charismatic Spanish island.

How to plan your trip

British Airways Holidays offers seven nights B&B at the 5* The Ritz-Carlton Abama from £799pp, including return flights from London Gatwick. Price based on travel in September 2022. Visit britishairways.com/tenerife

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Tenerife#Explosions#British Airways#The Ritz Carlton#Villa Club#Michelin#M B
Narcity USA

Video Shows JetBlue Passengers Begging To 'Get The Hell Off' After Three Aborted Landings

A JetBlue plane flying from Cancun to New York struggled to land three times because of bad weather, and passengers were begging the crew to be let off the aircraft. The final destination of the JetBlue flight 1852 was JFK airport in New York City, but after three aborted landing attempts, the plane ended up landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in nearby New Jersey instead, reports the Independent.
NEWARK, NJ
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This High-End Rowing Machine Is $200 Off This Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. You might not be able to make it out onto the water today, but thanks to a growing list of new rowing machines, it’s never been easier to row indoors at home. Hydrow — the popular rower that replicates the feeling of gliding on water — rarely goes on sale, but we found a deal that saves you hundreds (but only if you act fast). At its regular retail price, the Hydrow...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
newschain

In-form Crawley continue late play-off push with Newport win

Crawley kept alive their faint hopes of reaching the League Two play-off places as they made it four wins in their last five games with a 2-1 victory over Newport at Rodney Parade. Two goals in the space of four first-half minutes from Ashley Nadesan and Ludwig Francillette gave Crawley...
SOCCER
newschain

Northampton keep alive automatic promotion hopes with win at Oldham

Northampton kept alive their bid for automatic promotion with a well-deserved 2-0 win at struggling 10-man Oldham. Jon Brady’s men moved up a place to fourth in the table while Oldham slipped back into the drop zone. Oldham’s Alex Hunt fired an early strike narrowly off target before Northampton...
SOCCER
newschain

Scottish Cup semi-final statistics

Hearts v HibernianHearts are boosted by the return of Cammy Devlin and Andy Halliday is also expected to be fit despite limping off after scoring twice in last weekend’s league derby win. Beni Baningime is out long term, while John Souttar and Michael Smith are battling to be back before the end of the season.Hibernian have Ryan Porteous available despite the defender being in the middle of a four-game league suspension. Drey Wright is doubtful and Christian Doidge faces a late fitness check. Paul McGinn is back in training but unlikely to feature, while Demetri Mitchell, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet are out.Last season: No corresponding fixtureTop Scorers: Liam Boyce (Hearts) 14; Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) 8Match Odds: H 1-1 A 27-10 D 12-5Referee: John Beaton (Scotland)
SOCCER
newschain

Walsall beat Carlisle to mathematically secure their League Two safety

Walsall mathematically secured their League Two safety with a 1-0 win that left Carlisle still with work to do to ensure their own survival. Jack Earing’s winner just before half-time ended a run of three straight defeats for Walsall, leaving Carlisle 10 points above the bottom two with four games remaining.
SOCCER
newschain

Sunderland late show continues as they edge out Shrewsbury

Play-off chasing Sunderland claimed a dramatic late winner for the third Sky Bet League One game in a row as Nathan Broadhead’s stoppage-time header secured a 3-2 win over Shrewsbury. The Black Cats looked destined for a frustrating afternoon after second-half goals from Josh Vela and former Sunderland defender...
SOCCER
newschain

Relegation-battling Reading beat Sheffield United after dramatic ending

A dramatic late winner from Tom McIntyre helped Reading beat promotion-chasing Sheffield United and take a giant step towards Championship safety. The Blades thought they had rescued a point in the 90th minute when substitute Iliman Ndiaye finally cancelled out Lucas Joao’s first-half opener. But McIntyre quickly struck at...
SOCCER
newschain

AFC Wimbledon’s survival bid hit by defeat to relegated Crewe

AFC Wimbledon’s hopes of avoiding relegation were delivered a blow as already-relegated Crewe came from behind to win 3-1 and secure their first victory in nine games. Second-half goals from Mikael Mandron, Chris Long and Bassala Sambou left the Dons without a win in 24 games and gave interim Crewe manager Alex Morris success in his first match since taking over from Dave Artell, who was sacked last Monday.
SOCCER
newschain

Maidenhead ease past struggling Weymouth

Maidenhead made it back-to-back National League wins with a 2-0 victory against Weymouth. Shaun Donnellan and Josh Kelly both struck for the Magpies as they remained 16th, while the Terras stayed 22nd and in the relegation zone. Maidenhead had chances in the early stages of the game when Kane Ferdinand...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy