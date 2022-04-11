ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How to turn your garden into a spa sanctuary

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35j0U2_0f5lsduo00
Lifestyle

Imagine the setting – a cornucopia of tropical planting shadowing a hidden oasis of calm, replete with hot tub, comfortable loungers, subtle lanterns and tea lights dotted around, and the scent of jasmine in the air.

This might seem like an unrealistic aspiration of how to create the perfect garden sanctuary, especially if you have a small space. But if you’re able to include just a few of these features in your outdoor space – which all star in Chelsea garden designer Kate Gould’s ‘Out Of The Shadows’ sanctuary garden this year – you could be on the road to zen.

Gould’s creation is a lesson in how post-pandemic gardens are being asked to work harder for us than ever. Not only to grow plants but to provide an outdoor extension to our homes, where we can relax, exercise, entertain and eat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFyMC_0f5lsduo00
A CGI image of Kate Gould’s forthcoming Chelsea garden (Enscape/PA)

“The RHS has a category called Sanctuary Gardens and it’s my interpretation of what coming out of Covid was, in terms of clients making their gardens safe, usable and able to exercise in and gather in small numbers,” says Gould.

The garden features a state-of-the-art jacuzzi swim spa, spaces for seating and relaxation, climbing bars, and a yoga/meditation space all elegantly situated among dramatic and exotic, tropical-style planting.

Here, Gould offers a few pointers on how to create your own garden sanctuary…

1. Plants are key

“My idea of sanctuary would be digging a big hole and gardening. If you are talking about creating a spa feeling, it’s more than anything about the plants,” she says.

“If you want to use a spa all year, a lot of the plants will have to be evergreen, which either leads you down a supermarket car park look, which you don’t want, or a more tropical look using palms, ferns, leafy perennials, or other plants which will give you that lush green look.”

Gould’s Chelsea garden features palm trees, bamboo, false pepper trees and ferns. White or blue flowers will pop out in the sunnier aspect at the front, but the whole effect is a subtle, muted palette.

2. Create a canopy

If you have a tree fern, you could be nestled under a canopy to make the area feel really private.

3. Use subtle lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MctSS_0f5lsduo00
Subtle lighting in an outdoor dining area (Helen Fickling Photography/PA)

“You can light the canopy beautifully, because all those plants light beautifully at night. Really simple uplighters are very effective at lighting trees and don’t necessarily cost the earth. You also don’t have to see them,” says Gould.

“Then you have decorative lights like standard lamps and lanterns, floor-mounted objects which look amazing and you can just layer it up. The only thing you really want is to make sure, if you are using electrics, is that somebody qualified installs it for you.”

4. Consider an outdoor shower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mz9IF_0f5lsduo00
(Alamy/PA)

On hot, balmy summer days or nights, an open-air shower might be just the ticket – but get a professional to install it for you. Create privacy by sheltering it with plants, Gould suggests.

5. Give yourself space to stretch

“In the Chelsea garden I’ve designed, there’s space to do some yoga to relax or meditate, even though the space is only 10m by 10m. We have a very light gravel area and you’d have a dense yoga mat on top of it. It’s surrounded by bamboo and tree ferns and acers so it feels very quiet.”

6. Make cosy seating areas

“This has changed over the years. If you have a large area and can really customise it, you could make it long and low and really comfortable with cushions. But remember you will have to put the cushions away in the winter,” says Gould. “Otherwise, there are many other lovely furniture options to choose from. Modular sofas can be assembled in the configuration you want [and many] come with waterproof covers.

“Spas tend to want to be relaxing, so if you choose colours which uplift you, such as reds and yellows, you’d probably avoid those. Go with gentle blues, greys and greens because that will also reflect the planting.”

7. What about water?

With Covid, more people are investing in their gardens, which means they might put in a swim spa – a large jacuzzi with a current in it which you can swim against – says Gould, whose Chelsea garden will be incorporating one of these.

“The spa becomes not only something you can sit in for relaxation, but you can exercise in it,” she notes. “Water’s like Marmite – you either love it or hate it. If you have a spa, you can get in it and sit there in the bubbles, and maybe drink bubbles when you’re in it. Alternatively, a still pool of water can reflect.

“But you could equally have a sculpture or a firepit, which is less to maintain and might aesthetically fit the garden and doesn’t necessarily need the upkeep that a water feature would.”

8. Scent-sational plants

“The best one for this is Chinese jasmine (trachelospermum), which has lovely glossy evergreen foliage which flowers in the winter. You could also have Christmas box. If you have lots of pots and a bit of sunshine, you could plant pittosporum, which smells like holidays,” says Gould. “You probably wouldn’t want to mix your messages, so if you are going down a leafy, tropical theme, you are not going to want to put lavender in.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Spa#Chelsea#Art
KTEN.com

How Green is your Garden? Creating a Sustainable Landscape in Your Front Yard

Originally Posted On: https://bestadvicezone.com/how-green-is-your-garden-creating-a-sustainable-landscape-in-your-front-yard/. Almost 40 million Americans garden. If you’re among this population then you know the importance of preparing your garden in advance. Unfortunately, many people make the mistake of not preparing their lawns for the warm weather during the winter months. For starters, landscaping requires the...
GARDENING
Hello Magazine

How to lay your own garden decking on a budget

With the arrival of spring and warmer weather, you may be thinking about how you can transform your garden or outdoor space to make the most of it – without spending a fortune on booking a professional to do the job. The good news is, with some planning and...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
KOLO TV Reno

Getting to Gardening: The top tips to turning your thumb green

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s time to get those garden beds prepped for the spring a summer harvest season. There are tips to make sure new gardeners have an abundant growing experience. Gardening can reduce stress and is a rewarding hobby. Northern Nevada is in gardening zone 7a, in...
RENO, NV
hunker.com

How To Turn Your Old Bifold Doors Into French Doors

Bifold doors make great bedroom closet doors, and if you have any in your house, you appreciate how easy they are to operate and to maintain, but there are a few things you probably don't appreciate. Because they fold like an accordion, they block part of the door frame when they're open and limit your access to the closet. Moreover, you or one of your kids may have gotten fingers pinched between the panels when closing the doors. You can remedy this with a simple DIY makeover that turns those pesky bifold doors into French doors that provide access to the entire closet with the doors open.
INTERIOR DESIGN
newschain

Northampton keep alive automatic promotion hopes with win at Oldham

Northampton kept alive their bid for automatic promotion with a well-deserved 2-0 win at struggling 10-man Oldham. Jon Brady’s men moved up a place to fourth in the table while Oldham slipped back into the drop zone. Oldham’s Alex Hunt fired an early strike narrowly off target before Northampton...
SOCCER
newschain

Conor Benn: I’m ready to challenge for a world title now

Conor Benn believes he is ready for a world title fight now and is taking a measure of comfort from those decrying Chris van Heerden as an underwhelming opponent this weekend. Benn has blossomed into one of British boxing’s hottest prospects, having widely outpointed Sebastian Formella and Adrian Granados and stopped Samuel Vargas and Chris Algieri inside the last 18 months.
HOUSTON, TX
newschain

Scunthorpe relegated from EFL after Leyton Orient rout

A 3-0 defeat by Leyton Orient confirmed the loss of Scunthorpe’s Football League status after 72 years. It took the Os just 15 minutes to break down The Iron defence. Paul Smyth turned his marker on the edge of the penalty area and sent a powerful drive into the net from a tight angle.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy