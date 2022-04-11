Man Slumped Over Steering Wheel of a Car in Scott Arrested

Bernadette Lee

A man was found slumped over the steering wheel of his car at a convenience store Friday, and he was subsequently arrested.

All of this began to unfold at around 7:30 Saturday morning in the parking lot of the store which is in the 1800 block of St. Mart Street.

The police were called in to investigate the situation, and an officer made contact with 25-year-old Kyle Thibodeaux of Scott.

The officer says that Thibodeaux appeared to be dazed and confused while seated in the driver's seat of the car. They called for medical treatment for the man and following that, officers searched the car.

According to Police Chief Chad Leger, officers say they found just over $10,000 worth of drugs in the car. The following is a list of the charges that Thibodeaux was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics (Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics (Adderall)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Xanax)

Possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone)

Possession of Schedule II (Crystal Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The following is a list of the items confiscated from Thibodeaux's car:

53.9 grams of powdered cocaine with a street value of $6,480

30.8 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,885

1 gram of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $250

16 Adderall pills with a street value of $480

14 Xanax pills with a street value of $420

1 Hydrocodone pill with a street value of $30

1 glass smoking pipe

Several Ziploc bags

