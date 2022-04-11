ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Man Slumped Over Steering Wheel of a Car in Scott Arrested

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wpkM_0f5lpqBE00
Bernadette Lee

A man was found slumped over the steering wheel of his car at a convenience store Friday, and he was subsequently arrested.

All of this began to unfold at around 7:30 Saturday morning in the parking lot of the store which is in the 1800 block of St. Mart Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19M742_0f5lpqBE00
Scott PD Facebook

The police were called in to investigate the situation, and an officer made contact with 25-year-old Kyle Thibodeaux of Scott.

The officer says that Thibodeaux appeared to be dazed and confused while seated in the driver's seat of the car. They called for medical treatment for the man and following that, officers searched the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8vCl_0f5lpqBE00
Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, KPEL

According to Police Chief Chad Leger, officers say they found just over $10,000 worth of drugs in the car. The following is a list of the charges that Thibodeaux was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics (Cocaine)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Marijuana)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics (Adderall)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Xanax)
  • Possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone)
  • Possession of Schedule II (Crystal Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The following is a list of the items confiscated from Thibodeaux's car:

  • 53.9 grams of powdered cocaine with a street value of $6,480
  • 30.8 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,885
  • 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $250
  • 16 Adderall pills with a street value of $480
  • 14 Xanax pills with a street value of $420
  • 1 Hydrocodone pill with a street value of $30
  • 1 glass smoking pipe
  • Several Ziploc bags

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws

5 Worst Intersections in Lafayette According to You

Five Mind-Blowing True Crime Documentaries on Netflix

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Scott, LA
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Scott, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Thieves Steal Every Catalytic Converter at LA Car Dealership

I don't know how they managed it, but thieves broke into a Louisiana car dealership and stole the catalytic converter from every single vehicle on the lot. KLFY.com reports that thieves broke into a car dealership lot in the 1400 block of North Main Street in Opelousas, Louisiana, and stole the catalytic converter from every single vehicle there in one night.
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steering Wheel#All Of This#In The Car#Narcotics#According To You
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
13 WHAM

Man arrested for setting car on fire at Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Four arrested after stealing 11 catalytic converters from Bugmobiles, Evading in a Vehicle

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, at 6:39 a.m. Victoria Police Department officers responded to Bugmobiles, located at 2304 E. Mockingbird Lane. Officers responded to reports of catalytic converters being stolen from several company vehicles. After further investigation, officers discovered that 11 catalytic converters were stolen. Officials had no suspect information at that time.
VICTORIA, TX
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WAFB

EBRSO searching for bank robber

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that occured Tuesday afternoon on Jones Creek Road. According to EBRSO, a man walked into Bancorp South Bank at 6051 Jones Creek around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 and passed the teller a note making threats and demanding money. He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy