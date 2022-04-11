ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Johnson has full confidence in Sunak as probe into Chancellor’s finances begins

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Otf6L_0f5loitv00

Boris Johnson continues to support Rishi Sunak, Downing Street said, as an investigation was launched into the Chancellor’s ministerial interests.

The Prime Minister agreed to a request from the Chancellor to launch the investigation, which comes after intense pressure on Mr Sunak over his family’s financial interests.

Asked if Mr Johnson continues to have full confidence in the Chancellor, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “He does.”

She also confirmed Mr Johnson had accepted Mr Sunak’s request for an investigation by Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests.

Asked if Lord Geidt had begun his investigation into the Chancellor, the spokeswoman said: “I’m not aware of whether Lord Geidt himself has begun his work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWfAQ_0f5loitv00
Mr Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murthy (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

“But I can confirm that the Prime Minister has agreed to the request from the Chancellor for Lord Geidt to undertake this work.”

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Sunak asked for Lord Geidt to review all his declarations of interest since he became a minister in 2018 to ensure they had been properly stated.

He said he was confident he had acted appropriately at all times, but his “overriding concern” was that the public should have confidence in the answers.

Mr Sunak visited Darlington on Monday in an attempt to show he was getting on with the job of being Chancellor, naming the final two sites in the running for the Treasury’s outpost in the town.

Cabinet colleague George Eustice said Mr Sunak was the Chancellor “at the moment” and had paid all relevant UK taxes.

Mr Sunak’s political career is at risk of being derailed by the row over his wife’s non-domiciled status and his own former holding of a US green card.

The Chancellor’s decision to request an investigation by Lord Geidt was the latest attempt to defuse the political storm that has engulfed him.

An announcement on Friday by his wife, Akshata Murty, that she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income failed to stem the criticism.

Environment Secretary Mr Eustice faced questions from broadcasters on Monday about the row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1oEw_0f5loitv00
George Eustice rejected suggestions that Mr Sunak was ‘too rich’ to be the Chancellor (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Sunak had been “very clear that he’s been very candid about his own arrangements at every stage”, Mr Eustice told Sky News.

The Cabinet minister also rejected suggestions that Mr Sunak was “too rich” to be a chancellor or potential prime minister.

But Labour continued to press for answers on the Chancellor’s arrangements and his wife’s business interests.

It has been estimated that her non-dom status could have saved her £20 million in taxes on dividends from her shares in Infosys, an Indian IT company founded by her father.

Public records show Infosys has received more than £50 million in UK public sector contracts since 2015 – with Labour arguing Mr Sunak should have registered an interest in the firm, because of his wife’s involvement.

Speaking to reporters in Sunderland on Monday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the issues around the Chancellor’s family tax affairs were a “matter of real fairness”.

“I don’t have any non-doms in the shadow cabinet because I understand the fairness of the issue,” he said.

He called for the Prime Minister to provide an assurance over whether “other members of the Cabinet have been using these schemes to reduce their tax”.

“I think on behalf of everybody who is now paying more tax we are entitled to an answer to that question,” he said.

Mr Sunak has ordered a full-scale investigation by the Cabinet Office and the Treasury into who leaked details of his wife’s tax status to the Independent, which triggered the row.

Speculation at Westminster has suggested a Labour-sympathising civil servant or rivals in No 10 could have been behind the leaking of the confidential information.

Tensions between No 10 and the Chancellor have increased following a spring statement which was criticised for not doing enough to help address the cost-of-living crisis.

The Chancellor was also accused of resisting measures in the energy security strategy which could have increased public spending, leading to repeated delays in the plan which finally emerged last week.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, suggested a political attack was more likely than a leak from a disgruntled official.

“Civil servants have long-established whistleblowing procedures if they have concerns about impropriety, which makes it unlikely that they would want to go to the press on Rishi Sunak’s tax affairs,” he said.

The “vast majority of leaks come from the political world, be that special advisers, ministers or those around them”, he added, with the key question being: “Who has something to gain from this leak regarding Rishi Sunak’s tax affairs?”

The Prime Minister was forced to deny that No 10 was responsible for hostile briefing against Mr Sunak when he appeared at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson wants first ‘illegal’ migrants flown to Rwanda in six weeks

The Prime Minister wants to see the first migrants handed a ‘one-way ticket’ to Rwanda flown out in roughly six weeks as the Government battles to curb Channel crossings. Boris Johnson is reportedly keen for the first flight carrying those deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally – including those taking to the water to embark on the perilous journey in small boats – to leave late next month, marking the start of plans to move thousands within the next few years.
IMMIGRATION
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's Budget Announcement

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. U.K. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is announcing a new government budget in his Spring Statement. A planned 10% increase to National Insurance (a tax on earnings)...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Sunak distances himself from Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine war with Brexit

Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from Boris Johnson’s comparison of the Ukraine war with Brexit, saying the two situations are “not directly analogous”.Mr Johnson’s comments in a speech to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool sparked fury, with one European statesmen branding it “disgraceful” and another describing it as offensive to those fighting the Russian invasion.There were calls for the prime minister to be excluded from this week’s European Council meeting, where Mr Johnson is hoping to join EU leaders to discuss the Ukraine crisis with US president Joe Biden.In an awkward exchange on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on...
POLITICS
BBC

Chancellor Rishi Sunak to deliver Spring Statement amid price pressures

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil his Spring Statement later, against a backdrop of rising energy, fuel and food costs. He is expected to announce measures to help people with the cost of living, including a cut to fuel tax. He has come under increasing pressure to act, with prices rising...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Treasury#Cabinet
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak's wife 'gets £12million in two dividend payments from Russia-linked IT firm' - as Chancellor is warned he has 'very serious questions to answer' over her shares

Rishi Sunak was facing questions over his wife's wealth last night after accounts indicated that she received millions of pounds in dividends from a firm that is still operating in Russia. Akshata Murthy has a stake worth hundreds of millions in the IT and consultancy business Infosys, founded by her...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russian Finance Ministry Says It Has Met Coupon Payment Obligations in Full

(Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on Friday said it had fully met its obligations on paying coupons on dollar-denominated Eurobonds due in 2023 and 2043, and said payment agent Citibank had received the funds. Russia was due to pay $117 million in coupon payments in what was seen as a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

Ukraine’s port of Mariupol continues to hold out against all odds

Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian...
POLITICS
newschain

Harry and Meghan expected in The Hague after visiting the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands later after they stopped off in the UK to visit the Queen. Harry and Meghan, who have not been in the UK together since they quit as senior working royals more than two years ago, are also believed to have met with the Prince of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Kyle Knoyle expected to be fit when Doncaster host Bolton

Kyle Knoyle is expected to be available for Doncaster when Bolton visit the Eco-Power Stadium. The right-back hobbled off in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Crewe because of cramp but will be fit to play on Good Friday. Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey admitted a couple of unnamed players have...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy