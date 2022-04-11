ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Cowley could freshen up attack as goal-shy Portsmouth face Rotherham

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Portsmouth have no fresh injury doubts as they welcome Sky Bet League One promotion chasers Rotherham to Fratton Park.

A 1-0 loss at Cheltenham last time out means Pompey are winless in five, scoring just one goal in that time.

That could see manager Danny Cowley rotate his forward line in search of an increased goal threat.

Kieron Freeman (ankle) and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (knee) are missing.

Rotherham’s ambitions of automatic promotion have taken a blow following a streak of one win in six.

The Millers are third, three points behind MK Dons but with two games in hand.

Will Grigg (hamstring) is back at parent club Sunderland to rehab his injury.

Goalkeeper Josh Vickers has already been ruled out for the season after breaking his hand but Paul Warne has no new fitness concerns.

