ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pakistani parliament elects opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as PM

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HV8lB_0f5loZuG00
World News

The Pakistani parliament has elected opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as the new prime minister after a walkout by ousted Imran Khan’s party.

Members of Mr Khan’s Pakistan Justice Party resigned collectively just ahead of the vote on Monday. More than 100 of them walked out of the National Assembly.

The walkout followed an impassioned speech by Mr Khan’s ally, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who defended Mr Khan, lauding what he described as his independence and refusal to bow to US pressure. “We boycott this election according to the decision of our party, and we are resigning,” Mr Qureshi said.

After the walkout, opposition legislators voted on the new prime minister with Mr Sharif as the only contender. He is the brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Mr Khan, a former cricket star, was ousted early on Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament which saw him pushed out with 174 votes — two more than the required simple majority in the 342-seat National Assembly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpcK0_0f5loZuG00
Imran Khan speaking at the start of a gathering of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, before his ousting. Pakistan’s Supreme Court blocked Khan’s bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal (Rahmat Gul/AP) (AP)

On Sunday Mr Qureshi had said that many legislators in Mr Khan’s party were contemplating resigning from Parliament after Monday’s vote for prime minister.

In a show of strength, Mr Khan rallied hundreds of thousands of supporters late on Sunday to protest his ousting, and describing the next government as an “imposed government.” In cities across Pakistan, Mr Khan’s supporters marched, waving large party flags and vowing support.

Mr Khan has also demanded early elections, though the balloting is not due before August 2023. He has tapped into anti-American sentiment in Pakistan, accusing Washington of conspiring with his opponents to topple him. His conspiracy theory resonates with his young support base, which often sees Washington’s post 9/11 war on terror as unfairly targeting Pakistan.

On April 3 Mr Khan sidestepped an initial no-confidence vote demanded by the opposition by dissolving Parliament and calling early elections. The opposition, which accuses Mr Khan of economic mismanagement, appealed to the Supreme Court.

After four days of deliberations, the court ordered Parliament to be re-instated and the no-confidence vote went ahead. After a marathon Parliament session that started on Saturday and that also saw the resignation of parliament speaker, Asad Qaiser, Mr Khan was ousted early Sunday.

Mr Khan claims the opposition colluded with Washington to topple him, allegedly because of his independent foreign policy favouring China and Russia. He was also criticised for a visit he made on February 24 to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

The US State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMgKX_0f5loZuG00
Shahbaz Sharif, head of the Pakistan Muslim League (Anjum Naveed/PA) (AP)

The two largest parties are the Pakistan Muslim League, headed by Mr Sharif, and the Pakistan People’s Party, co-chaired by the son and husband of assassinated ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Nawaz Sharif was unseated by the Supreme Court in 2015 after being convicted in connection with financial irregularities revealed in the so-called Panama Papers — a collection of leaked secret financial documents showing how some of the world’s richest hide their money and involving a global law firm based in Panama. He was disqualified by Pakistan’s Supreme Court from holding office.

Asif Ali Zardari, Bhutto’s husband who served as president of Pakistan after the 2008 elections, has spent more than seven years in prison, convicted on corruption charges. Both families have dismissed corruption allegations against them as being politically motivated.

Mr Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break family rule in Pakistan but his opponents claimed he won the elections with help from the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for half of the country’s 75-year history.

Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted in 1999 in a military coup and Benazir Bhutto’s government was ousted several times after the military sided with her opposition.

Shahbaz Sharif has served three times as chief minister of Pakistan’s largest, most influential Punjab province, where 60% of the country’s 220 million people live. His son Hamza was elected by the Punjab provincial parliament last week as new chief minister, ousting Mr Khan’s nominee. Mr Khan’s party is challenging that election and the younger Sharif has yet to be sworn in.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Iraqi parliament fails to elect president for second time

Iraqi legislators have failed to select a head of state for a second time, further deepening a political crisis spurred by infighting following federal elections five months ago. Only 202 members arrived to Iraq’s parliament, falling short of the two-thirds quorum required for the 329-member legislature to conduct an electoral...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Ukraine’s port of Mariupol continues to hold out against all odds

Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian...
POLITICS
BBC

Cristiana Chamorro: Nicaragua opposition leader sentenced

Nicaraguan opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro has been given an eight-year sentence after being found guilty of money-laundering. Ms Chamorro says the charges were politically motivated and designed to stop her from running in November's election, which saw President Daniel Ortega win a fifth term in office. She was one of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benazir Bhutto
Person
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Asad Qaiser
Person
Nawaz Sharif
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Election#Pakistani#Pakistan Justice Party#The National Assembly#Parliament
The Week

Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

Russian and Ukraine agree that the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, its Black Sea flagship, was taken out of commission on Wednesday, but there's no agreement on how that happened. Russian state-run media, citing the Defense Ministry, said "ammunition detonated as a result of a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser," the ship "was seriously damaged," and "the entire crew" of 510 was evacuated. Hours earlier, the governor of Odessa said Ukraine had hit the ship with Neptune anti-ship missiles and inflicted "very serious damage."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
China
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy