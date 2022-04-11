ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Kevin Sinfield says ‘inspirational’ Rob Burrow has changed attitudes towards MND

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQ1fH_0f5loCqn00

Kevin Sinfield continues to be inspired by Rob Burrow and believes his former Leeds team-mate has “galvanised” the public perception of motor neurone disease.

The pair shared a dressing room at the Rhinos for nearly 15 years and returned to their old stomping ground of Headingley Stadium on Monday morning to celebrate the launch of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on May 14, 2023.

Burrow was diagnosed in December 2019 with MND, a degenerative condition affecting nerves in the brain and spinal cord, but Sinfield remains in awe at his close friend’s resolve and fighting spirit.

Sinfield told the PA news agency: “It’s been incredible what Rob has been able to do. It’s almost galvanised the UK. Everybody understands what MND is now because of Rob and a number of others.

“He’s been so brave and courageous, but inspirational is probably the word I’d use to describe him the most.

“People who were once ashamed of being diagnosed with MND, or found it difficult explaining what MND was, now aren’t. That’s such a change in people’s attitudes.

“We’ve got to help these people and Rob’s right at the forefront of that and whilst he’s willing to fight like he has, we’ll continue doing what we do.”

He's been so brave and courageous, but inspirational is probably the word I'd use to describe him the most.

Sinfield raised more than £2million for the MND Association when in December 2020 he ran seven marathons in seven days – a nod to Burrow’s shirt number during a decorated playing career.

Next year’s marathon, the first to be staged in 20 years in Leeds, will have 7,777 places available and is set to feature an altogether new route that will start and finish at Headingley Stadium.

Sinfield, who appeared in 12 victorious finals alongside Burrow in a golden period in Leeds’ history, hopes the fundraising effort can accelerate plans to open a new MND Care Centre in Leeds.

Sinfield said: “It’s crazy that a city like Leeds doesn’t have a marathon and it should have one. The fact it’s going to be in Rob’s name is brilliant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKtSo_0f5loCqn00
Kevin Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days in December 2020 (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’ll be on that start line setting us off and I think (Burrow’s wife) Lindsey’s running and we’ll get as many former team-mates together and try to be hobble round.

“We just want to keep banging the drum. We need to find a cure, it’s a terrible disease and it’s been massively underfunded over the years. We’re just trying to turn that around and try and help.

“We’ve got to keep fighting. Every penny helps. We’d love to get the centre built in Leeds, the Rob Burrow Centre would be incredible.”

Burrow last week received his MBE at Windsor Castle in recognition of his services to rugby league and charity.

Sinfield added: “It was a really special day for him and the family. It’s brilliant recognition for what he did when he had a rugby shirt on but the last couple of years have been incredible with what he’s been able to do.

“I was delighted to see him in his suit and his shiny shoes last week. He scrubbed up well, didn’t he.”

Burrow won eight Super League titles as well as two in the Challenge Cup and three in the World Club Challenge in a 17-year career where he also represented England and Great Britain.

He said: “It is wonderful to see the marathon return to the streets of Leeds and I know it will be a fantastic occasion.

“Any opportunity to raise awareness and funds to fight MND is wonderful and I know that so much money will be raised by those taking part for so many great causes that are personal to each runner.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rhodri Williams: Wales scrum-half signs new Dragons deal

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams has signed a new contract to remain with Dragons. The Welsh region has not disclosed the length of the deal agreed with the 28-year-old, capped three times by Wales. The former Llandovery and Scarlets player joined Dragons from Bristol Bears in 2018 and has gone on to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnd#Great Britain#Rugby League#The Mnd Association
BBC

Andrew McDonald named coach of Australia's men's cricket team

Andrew McDonald has been appointed head coach of Australia's men's team. McDonald, who has been part of Australia's coaching team since 2019, has signed a four-year contract with Cricket Australia. The former Test all-rounder replaces Justin Langer, who left the role in February after rejecting a short-term contract extension. "I...
SPORTS
BBC

George Melling: Footballer with motor neurone disease dies aged 37

An "inspirational" footballer who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year has died. Father-of-three George Melling, 37, captained Longridge Town in Lancashire and used to be on the books of Blackpool and Morecambe. Paying tribute, his widow Nicci Melling said: "Everyone is so very proud of the horrendous battle...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy, says IMF chief

The head of the International Monetary Fund has warned that Russia’s war against Ukraine is weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and called high inflation “a clear and present danger” to the global economy. IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the consequences...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

Senior academic who once played alongside George Best dies, aged 66

An educational pioneer and a sports lover who once played on the same side as the legendary George Best has died at the age of 66.. Dr Paul Brett, originally from Shrewsbury, began his career as a teacher in English as a foreign language, and worked for the British Council, first in Venezuela and then in Dubai. On his return he did a Masters degree at Birmingham University and then a Phd at Wolverhampton University where he was also a member of staff.
TENNIS
newschain

What do the latest NHS performance figures show?

Here are the key figures from the latest data on the performance of the NHS in England:. The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a new record high. A total of 6.2 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end...
HEALTH
newschain

Peterborough without Joe Ward for Blackburn clash

Peterborough will be without the suspended Joe Ward for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn. Ward was sent off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City and will now miss the visit of Rovers as Posh remain bottom of the table. Defenders Dan Butler (ankle) and Nathan Thompson...
SOCCER
newschain

Holidaymakers advised to plan ahead amid potential for Easter queues

Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and avoid the busiest times if possible amid concerns of Easter getaway chaos. The Department for Transport said it is working with operators to minimise disruption, but advising people to allow extra time for their journeys. Holidaymakers have already faced flight cancellations this...
WORLD
newschain

German authorities say seized superyacht belongs to sister of oligarch Usmanov

German authorities said they have seized a massive superyacht in Hamburg after determining that it belongs to the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. The Federal Criminal Police Office said that, after “extensive investigations” and despite “offshore concealment”, it had been able to determine that the owner is Gulbakhor Ismailova, Mr Usmanov’s sister.
EUROPE
newschain

Rental prices surge to new record amid demand mismatch, report finds

The average rental asking price in the UK has jumped to a new record as demand continues to outstrip properties on the market, according to a report. Property firm Rightmove’s first-quarter rental trends tracker found the average asking price per calendar month shot up by 10.8% year-on-year to £1,088 outside London and 14.3% to £2,193 inside the capital.
ECONOMY
newschain

Man charged by police investigating Sligo murders

Irish police investigating the murders of two men in Sligo have charged a man in his 20s. Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, were found dead in their own homes in the town on the west coast earlier this week. The accused is due to appear in Sligo District...
SLIGO, PA
newschain

Lenders expect rise in loan defaults amid cost-of-living crisis

Lenders have warned they expect to see an increase in loan defaults over the coming months as the cost of living crisis bites. The latest Bank of England credit conditions survey showed that lenders predicted that mortgages, unsecured lending and business loans will see a jump in defaults over the three months to May.
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy