ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Terrorist guilty of ‘cold and calculating’ murder of MP Sir David Amess

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4cHN_0f5lnP2n00

A homegrown terrorist has been found guilty of stabbing Sir David Amess to death and plotting to attack other MPs including Michael Gove.

Islamic State fanatic Ali Harbi Ali, 26, carried out the “cold and calculating” murder at the veteran MP’s constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.

He told the Old Bailey trial he had no regrets about the murder, defending his actions by saying Sir David deserved to die as a result of voting in Parliament for air strikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.

A jury deliberated for just 18 minutes to find Ali guilty of murder and preparing for terrorist acts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykBr4_0f5lnP2n00
Sir David Amess was murdered by Ali Harbi Ali (Chris McAndrew/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Justice Sweeney said Ali, who refused to stand up in the dock on “religious grounds” as he was convicted, would be sentenced on Wednesday.

Sir David’s family sat in the well of the courtroom as the verdicts were delivered, just metres from Ali in the dock.

Ali sent a manifesto on WhatsApp to family and friends seeking to justify his actions around the time of the attack, telling Sir David he was “sorry” before plunging the knife into him, causing the politician to scream.

He died at the scene.

Knife-wielding Ali was later apprehended by two police officers armed only with batons and spray.

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow praised his officers’ “astounding bravery” in tackling Ali.

He said: “They’ve basically gone in armed with a stick – something that appears smaller than a deodorant can – to deal with a man that has just committed an absolutely heinous act, still armed with that knife.

“I think it’s an astounding act of bravery.”

Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill QC said the murder was “the most appalling tragedy”, particularly for the Amess family, and an “attack on democracy”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIS1Y_0f5lnP2n00
Ali Harbi Ali in Westminster, on Parliament Square, on September 16 2021, weeks before he struck in Essex (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

He said: “I’m obviously pleased that at the end of what must have been a very difficult trial for Sir David Amess’s family, justice has been served and this individual will now pay the price for his crimes.”

The court heard how London-born Ali had become self-radicalised in 2014, going on to drop out of university, abandoning ambitions for a career in medicine.

The defendant, who came from an influential Somali family and said he had a childhood “full of love and care”, considered travelling to Syria to fight but by 2019 opted for an attack in Britain.

Ali bought a £20 knife from Argos six years ago which he carried in his bag throughout the summer of 2021 as he “scoped out” possible targets, jurors heard.

He carried out reconnaissance on the Houses of Parliament but found police there “armed to the teeth”.

Ali carried out online research on MPs including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

He staked out the west London home of Levelling Up Secretary Mr Gove six times and wrote detailed notes on how he might get to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ksdks_0f5lnP2n00
Ali Harbi Ali after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sir David Amess (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Scenarios included mingling with media, bumping into him jogging, ringing his doorbell, and causing a scene to “lure” him out.

Ali rejected the plan after Mr Gove split up with his wife and was thought to have moved out of the family home.

He was later to tell police: “It was… so convenient to go to that address but I just, I don’t know why I didn’t do that one.”

Ali, from Kentish Town, north London, was also spotted lurking outside Finchley MP Mike Freer’s constituency office, jurors were told.

By September last year, Ali had settled on Sir David as an easy target after seeing his upcoming surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on Twitter.

He made an appointment through the MP’s office, falsely claiming he was moving to the area and was interested in churches.

On the morning of October 15 last year, he was caught on chilling CCTV as he made his way by foot and train to Essex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzHGi_0f5lnP2n00
Ali Harbi Ali walking between Leigh-on-Sea railway station and Belfairs Methodist Church (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Within minutes of meeting Sir David, Ali pulled out a 12in carving knife and stabbed him more than 20 times.

He waved the bloody knife and threatened to kill the MP’s two female aides and a couple who had arrived for their appointment.

Sir David’s assistant Julie Cushion told jurors he appeared “self-satisfied” in the wake of the brutal killing.

In police interview, he spoke calmly about his terror plot and admitted allegiance to so-called Islamic State.

He told officers Sir David immediately suspected a “sting”, having been duped into talking about a fake drug “cake” in the television series Brass Eye.

He went on: “I felt like one minute I was sat down at the table talking to him and the next he was, sort of, dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v605b_0f5lnP2n00
Floral tributes left outside Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

“But, yeah, it’s probably one of the strangest days… of my life now, y’know?”

Jurors were told Ali had no mental health issues and he accepted much of the evidence against him.

Sir David was killed five years after Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency.

His death led to renewed concern around the safety of MPs.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sir David Amess suspect ‘looked self-satisfied after stabbing him’, court told

An alleged terrorist had a look of “self-satisfaction” as though he had “achieved something” after stabbing MP Sir David Amess to death at a constituency appointment, eyewitnesses told a murder trial.Political aide Julie Cushion recalled the “piercing scream” coming from the vestry room of Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, as 26-year-old suspect Ali Harbi Ali plunged his carving knife into the veteran Essex politician, five minutes into a constituency surgery appointment.Two members of the public who ran to the rescue said Ali appeared in the doorway between them and the prone victim, clutching his bloodied knife and warning them not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
David Amess
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Tory MP Sir David Amess assassinated by ‘Islamist terrorist’ who also targeted Michael Gove, court hears

The veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess was assassinated by a “radicalised Islamist terrorist” who also targeted Michael Gove, a court has heard.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, tricked his way into meeting 69-year-old Sir David at a church before stabbing him to death in a “vicious and frenzied attack” last October, jurors have been told.Ali is also accused of carrying out reconnaissance on communities and levelling up secretary Michael Gove and Tory MP Mike Freer. In addition, the court heard that the defendant conducted internet research on deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, defence secretary Ben Wallace and Labour leader Sir Keir...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

David Amess killing: Jury played 999 call from witness to stabbing

A murder trial jury has been played the desperate call for help made by a constituent after Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed. The MP for Southend West died during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October. Ali Harbi Ali denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#David Was#Islamic State#Old Bailey#Parliament#Whatsapp
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Amess: Man accused of murdering MP had ‘look of self-satisfaction after stabbing him’

A man accused of murdering veteran politician Sir David Amess had a look of “self-satisfaction” after stabbing him to death, one of the Tory MP’s aides told a court.Mr Amess died after being stabbed more than 20 times on 15 October 2021 during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea.Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, one of his staff members Julie Cushion recalled the moments after the stabbing.Ms Cushion said she heard a “piercing scream” and then a “loud crash”, just minutes after the suspect Ali Harbi Ali, 26, had been called to an appointment with the long-serving politician."Rebecca...
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Sir David Amess suspected Brass Eye-style ‘sting’, court told

An alleged terrorist told police Sir David Amess suspected a Brass Eye-style “sting” before he launched a frenzied knife attack. Ali Harbi Ali, 26, stabbed the veteran Conservative MP 21 times after attending an appointment at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year, the Old Bailey has heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shropshire Star

Jurors shown CCTV footage of terror suspect’s ‘journey to murder MP Sir David’

The footage was played at the trial of Ali Harbi Ali, who is accused of murdering the veteran Tory MP Sir David Amess. Murder trial jurors have been shown chilling CCTV of a terror suspect’s journey to fatally stab Sir David Amess at a constituency appointment, after telling the veteran MP’s aide: “I don’t think I’ll take too long.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Amess: Moment knife-wielding terror suspect accused of murdering MP is tackled by police

Police body-cam footage of the moment two plain-clothes officers arrested a knife-wielding terror suspect accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess has been shown to a jury.Video showed Essex police constables Scott James and Ryan Curtis ordering Ali Harbi Ali to drop a bloody, foot-long carving knife before charging at him and pinning him to the floor.Mr Ali, 26, could be heard asking the officers to put his glasses back on his face to which one of the officers replied: “Mate, that’s not our concern.”The stand-off happened within minutes of Tory backbencher Sir David being knifed more than 20 times as he held a constituency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy