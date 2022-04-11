ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Tens of thousands likely to attend unregistered schools, says Ofsted chief

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPfm1_0f5lnFSl00

Tens of thousands of children in England are likely to be in unregistered schools and therefore growing up “ignorant” of things they need to know fit into British society as adults, an education chief has said.

Ofsted’s chief inspector Amanda Spielman was speaking after a report that the watchdog could be given new powers to enter illegal schools and close them.

Ms Spielman said such schools are often run by people from “very separate communities”, including religious ones, who view the separation as “extremely important”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eisQM_0f5lnFSl00
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi reportedly plans to legislate to make it easier for inspectors to turn up to unregistered schools unannounced (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

She described conditions in some “that you wouldn’t want to put a dog in, let alone a child”, telling of broken windows and wires.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is set to legislate to make it easier for inspectors to turn up to such places unannounced and gather evidence, the Sunday Times reported.

Ministers hope the powers will be in a Schools Bill as part of the Queen’s Speech, the newspaper said.

Asked how widespread unregistered schools are, Ms Spielman told Times Radio: “It’s hard to get an idea of the scale precisely because these aren’t registered schools, but we’ve visited several hundred now.

“And the likely number of children being educated in unregistered establishments is probably into tens of thousands, rather (than) still in single-digit thousands.”

Children in these schools are often growing up simply ignorant of so much that we expect all children to know to be able to fit into British society as adults

Asked if the new reported powers would “fix everything”, Ms Spielman said: “Of course they won’t fix everything, and just to put it in context, I think nobody contemplated when the legislation around schools was put in, that somebody would want to carry on running a school illegally after it had been pointed out to them that they needed to register and comply with the law.

“But that’s what’s happened and increasingly over the years we’re seeing more people doing this. There are some loopholes in the way the law is structured.”

She said currently Ofsted cannot collect evidence and inspect what appear to be unregistered schools, “unless people choose to let us do so”, and that the inspectorate has “limited powers” to ask for police assistance.

She said while unregistered schools have “existed for longer than most people realise”, it has “certainly grown in recent years” and that five schools have been prosecuted for operating illegally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvU1u_0f5lnFSl00
Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman (PA) (PA Archive)

Ms Spielman said: “The wider estimates of how many children are not in school, how many children are designated as electively home-educated, has grown very significantly in recent years. It’s estimated to be something like 115,000 at the moment, and of those, a proportion are actually in illegal schools.

“There are five schools so far that have been prosecuted for running illegally, and in four of those, the children were claimed to be being educated by their parents at home, but were in fact in an illegal school. So a proportion of that number is going to be in illegal schools.”

She said such schools are often run by people from “very separate communities”.

Asked if she meant religious communities, Ms Spielman said: “Often religious, yes, for whom that separation is so important that they’re willing to sacrifice all the things that we expect as a minimum for all British children, whichever school they’re in.

“So children in these schools are often growing up simply ignorant of so much that we expect all children to know to be able to fit into British society as adults, to have enough knowledge of the world around them and to be able to make the adult choices that we all have to make about how we want to live our adult lives.”

Ms Spielman described how “overwhelmingly” unregistered schools are “of very poor quality”.

She said: “Children are often getting a really bad education there. They’re often being taught by unqualified staff who haven’t been DBS-checked, who really shouldn’t be teaching children.

“The physical conditions are often dreadful – we’ve seen things that you wouldn’t want to put a dog in, let alone a child, with broken windows, trailing electrical flexes, literally broken wires. There are a great many really, really undesirable places in this category.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Journal

School of medicine said the student, who shared on social media about intentionally injuring a patient because he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin, followed the guidelines correctly

The medical school backed the fourth-year medical student who shared on her social media account that she deliberately injured a patient for mocking her pronoun badge. The University officials released a statement and said the medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, followed the guidelines correctly. The medical school officials didn’t elaborate on how they came to their conclusions. The student, who was aspiring to become a medical doctor, said: “I never intended to harm the patient. I am truly sorry for poorly representing our school and our health system.”
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Spielman
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofsted#Uk#British#The Sunday Times#Times Radio
newschain

South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

A South Carolina prisoner scheduled to be the first man executed in the state in more than a decade has decided to die by firing squad rather than in the electric chair. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, is the also first state prisoner to face the choice of execution methods after a law went into effect last year making electrocution the default and giving inmates the option to face three prison workers with rifles instead.
SPARTANBURG, SC
newschain

Borna Barisic eyeing Old Firm success on the back of a memorable European night

Borna Barisic insists Rangers will use Europa League euphoria to be ready for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on Sunday. The Light Blues beat Braga 3-1 after extra-time in the second leg of their quarter-final against Braga on Thursday night, winning 3-2 on aggregate and setting up a semi-final clash with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.
SOCCER
newschain

Commonwealth Cup possibility for El Caballo as all-weather run goes on

El Caballo managed to fend off the late thrust of Tiber Flow and oblige favourite-backers in the Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes at Newcastle. Sent off the well-backed 13-8 market leader for trainer Karl Burke and jockey Clifford Lee, El Caballo arrived unbeaten in three all-weather starts, but he had to pull out all the stops to maintain that perfect record.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
newschain

Robbie Neilson remains aware of Hibs’ threat despite previous results

Robbie Neilson is adamant there is no chance of Hearts underestimating Hibernian ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final. The Jambos go into the Hampden showdown in buoyant mood after defeating their Edinburgh rivals 3-1 in a cinch Premiership match at Tynecastle last weekend. Many have billed Hearts as strong...
SOCCER
newschain

Joe Root steps down as England’s Test captain

Joe Root has announced he is stepping down as England’s Test captain. Root’s decision comes after the 1-0 Test series defeat to West Indies last month, and the 4-0 Ashes loss to Australia in the winter. “After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I...
SPORTS
newschain

Heads say using SATs as part of Ofsted judgment on curriculum makes ‘no sense’

Headteachers have criticised the decision for Ofsted to use schools’ 2022 SATs and GCSE results as part of its judgment of curriculum impacts. The DfE announced on Friday that it will not publish KS2 SATs in league tables but that it will produce the “normal suite” of KS2 accountability measures to be shared with schools, local authorities and academy trusts to inform school improvement.
EDUCATION
newschain

What went wrong and what is next for England after Joe Root’s exit as captain?

Joe Root has resigned as England’s Test captain and in the process became the latest person to lose their job after a disastrous 12 months of red-ball cricket. Root’s decision to stand down follows head coach Chris Silverwood, batting coach Graham Thorpe and director of cricket Ashley Giles all being dismissed in the wake of a second successive 4-0 Ashes defeat Down Under this winter.
SPORTS
newschain

Roy Hodgson admits Watford need points not performances

Watford boss Roy Hodgson knows his side must turn promising performances into hard points to win their battle for Premier League survival. After being beaten 3-0 at home last weekend, the 19th-placed Hornets now sit six from safety and having played more games than the two sides directly above them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Rwanda migration policy breaches international law, says UN refugee agency

The UK’s proposal to send migrants who arrive in Britain unlawfully to Rwanda is “unacceptable” and a breach of international law, the UN’s refugee agency said. The Government announced this week it plans to provide failed asylum seekers, including those crossing the Channel in small boats, with a one-way ticket to Rwanda, where they will have the right to apply to live in the African country.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy