ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Council’s Grenfell response ‘chaotic and exacerbated already dire situation’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200Sk4_0f5lnDhJ00

The council response in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire was “chaotic and disorganised” and worsened an already dire situation for survivors and bereaved, an inquiry into the blaze has heard.

A lack of respect and dignity characterised the response of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), a lawyer for some of those impacted by the deadly fire said.

The situation in the days after the June 2017 blaze would have been “very different indeed” had the disaster not happened in social housing, Imran Khan QC said.

Module four of the second phase of the inquiry is considering the immediate aftermath of the tower block fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people.

The response did not respect our clients, it did not treat our clients with the dignity that they deserved.

On Monday, Mr Khan told the inquiry: “The survivors of a tragedy in one of the richest boroughs in the country should not have had to endure the hardship and indignity that we have described very briefly. They should not have had to fight for support in the way that they were forced to do so.

“RBKC’s and others’ response in the initial aftermath of the fire was chaotic, and disorganised to say the least.

“RBKC’s response exacerbated what was already a dire situation and was severely damaging to the lives of our clients, even until today. Not only that, the response did not respect our clients, it did not treat our clients with the dignity that they deserved.

“And it does feel like it’s a broken record, but we have repeatedly said: Had the tragedy not occurred in social housing, the response, we say, would have undoubtedly been very, very different indeed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WABHV_0f5lnDhJ00
People at the Grenfell Memorial Community Mosaic at the base of the tower block (PA) (PA Archive)

Statements made to the inquiry by the bereaved and survivors show “what it was like to be abandoned by the state in a moment of need of the most basic necessities of life”, Danny Friedman QC said.

Mr Friedman, who is representing another group of the bereaved and survivors, said there were examples of “people treating them (survivors and bereaved) with bureaucratic distance, or requiring them to relive their trauma, or trying to take from them, or ignoring them, or telling them facts they knew to be untrue or contradicted”.

He added: “Perhaps their most common experience was that no one engaged with them at all.”

Professor Leslie Thomas QC, representing other bereaved and survivors, described the “stunning insensitivity” of a disabled couple being offered accommodation on the 10th floor of a hotel, saying it also demonstrated a “complete lack of understanding by those tasked with providing care and support for these devastated people”.

Another tower resident, whose father died in the fire, recalled, Prof Thomas said, being locked out of temporary accommodation in hotel rooms “many times, because the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea had forgotten to renew the bookings”.

Module four is considering the first seven days after the fire, including the provision of emergency relief.

In a written statement to the inquiry, lawyers for RBKC said the council admitted “that the arrangements it had in place as at 14 June 2017 were not capable of providing the level of service needed by the public after the Grenfell Tower fire”.

They said the arrangements at the time “were not as clear or as well understood as they should have been and did not set out how different parts of the council would coordinate their communications”.

James Maxwell-Scott QC, for the council, told the inquiry that RBKC was sorry for being “unable to cope” in the days after the fire.

He said the council had “found itself in the middle of the biggest national news story of the day”, and that the organisation accepted that “its leadership was unable to cope in the days after the fire”.

He added: “The council apologises for the fact that it was unable to do so.”

Of its response, he said: “The council acknowledges that there were shortcomings in its emergency relief response in the period after the 20th of June, as well as in the seven days before then.”

The hearing was adjourned until 10am on Tuesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Protest urges Irish Government to ban Russian ‘hate symbols’

Protesters in Dublin have called on the Irish Government to ban symbols of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Around 100 people, waving Ukrainian flags, urged the Government to ban what they dubbed “Russian hate symbols”. The protesters gathered on Kildare Street, outside the Irish parliament, on...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
Daily Mail

P&O ferry is SEIZED by the coastguard because replacement crew failed inspection in Northern Ireland after firm sacked 800 staff and brought in £5.50-an-hour replacements - as Boris calls for CEO to quit

A P&O ferry has been detained in Northern Ireland by the coastguard after 'failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training'. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship, named the European Causeway, had been detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last week 'based on concerns over its safety' and to 'prevent them going to sea'.
WORLD
The Independent

British girl, 8, stranded in Afghanistan while parents are in UK as ministers show ‘indifference’

An eight-year-old British girl is stranded in Afghanistan while her parents are in the UK due to what has been described by lawyers as “an abject lack of concern” by the British government.Ministers are being asked to “act with urgency” after it emerged that the British-Afghan child, who cannot be named to protect her identity, has been blocked from joining her mother and father in Britain despite the current dangers in Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul last summer.The girl, who turned eight in August last year and was born in Afghanistan, is currently living with extended family in the...
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boris Johnson's 'partygate' fine means he should resign, according to Bucks MP

A Buckinghamshire MP has called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign immediately. The PM has been notified that police intend to issue a fine for his role in the 'partygate' scandal. Mr Johnson has been accused of breaching coronavirus restrictions in place during lockdown and the Prime Minsister's spokesperson...
POLITICS
BBC

Emily Benn: Tony Benn's granddaughter elected London councillor

The granddaughter of former Labour minister Tony Benn has been elected as a councillor in the City of London. Emily Sophia Wedgewood Benn, standing as an independent, won a seat in Bread Street ward with 105 votes. She previously stood unsuccessfully as an MP for Croydon South in 2014, and...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grenfell#Uk#Council#Rbkc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Shropshire Star

Record number of Shrewsbury trials don't go ahead as victims face 'unacceptable' wait

A record number of trials at Shrewsbury Crown Court did not go ahead on their scheduled date last year, figures show. The Law Society said the record high proportion of ineffective trials across England and Wales will cause "unacceptable" delays for victims and warned that Government underfunding is a key cause.
LAW
newschain

Mohamed Salah only human and rest was ‘a necessity’ – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is only human and cannot be expected to lead the attack every game. Against Benfica on Wednesday the Egypt international was rested for only the third time, excluding cup matches, this season – and one of those occasions was just a couple of days after he had returned as a defeated Africa Cup of Nations finalist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Floods in South Africa’s Durban area kill more than 300

Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 306 people in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days. The death toll is expected to rise as scores of people, including whole families, are missing, officials said. The...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Covid-19 infection levels fall across most of UK

Covid-19 infections have fallen across most of the UK, though levels in Wales remain at a record high, figures show. England has seen infections drop for the first time in six weeks, with 3.8 million people likely to have had coronavirus last week, or around one in 14. This is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Rodri feels Man City showed their mental resilience as they overcame Atletico

Midfielder Rodri felt Manchester City showed their mental resilience as they emerged from a bruising encounter with Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals. City withstood a barrage of pressure, fierce provocation and a hostile atmosphere to claim a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday to progress through a hard-fought quarter-final tie 1-0 on aggregate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Calling for PM to quit would have been ‘easiest’ course of action, says Ross

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said the “easiest” course of action for him would have been to repeat calls for the Prime Minister to quit after his recent fine. Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among those who received fixed penalty notices issued in relation to a gathering in Downing Street at the height of the pandemic.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy