ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Queen’s personal adviser became her hairdresser during lockdown, book reveals

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3SD1_0f5lmRus00

The Queen’s personal adviser has described how she took on a new role during lockdown – hairdresser to the monarch.

Angela Kelly has updated her book about serving the Queen and included a new chapter that covers the pandemic and reveals details about royal life under Covid, including how she set and cut the monarch’s hair.

The Queen spent much of the pandemic in the safety of Windsor Castle, protected in “HMS Bubble”, believed to be the nickname given to her reduced household of dedicated staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rilFE_0f5lmRus00
The Queen watches a fashion show with Dame Anna Wintour, Caroline Rush and Angela Kelly (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Ms Kelly, the Queen’s senior dresser and personal adviser, was part of the team who would have isolated with the head of state for periods.

Her revised book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe, first published in 2019, also covers the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, the first public engagements post-lockdown and looks ahead to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Katya Shipster, Harper Non-Fiction publishing director, said about the book, updated to mark the jubilee: “It tells the story of the royal bubble as well as the lengths Angela and the royal household went to, to ensure the safety of the monarch.”

Ms Kelly, a bubbly and hard-working royal aide, has kept the Queen’s style relevant and even added a touch of bling during almost 30 years working for the monarch.

The Queen values the opinion of her meticulous personal assistant and has gradually over the years given her free rein when helping her create a look for an event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1hZM_0f5lmRus00
The Queen, with the Duke of Edinburgh, wearing 3D glasses embellished by Angela Kelly during a visit to Pinewood Studios in Toronto (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Archive)

Despite the Queen’s advancing years, she has been prepared to embellish her style under Ms Kelly’s direction as a nod to modern times.

A pair of 3D glasses worn by the Queen during a film demonstration in Canada in 2010 were given a touch of glamour by Ms Kelly – Swarovski crystals forming the letter Q on their sides.

Ms Kelly rarely gives interviews but she once disclosed: “We are two typical women. We discuss clothes, make-up, jewellery.”

Her book, published on May 12 by HarperCollins, reveals some of the behind-the-scenes tricks used for the monarch’s attire.

She sews in extra layers of lining to cushion the impact of beading and crystals on the Queen’s back when events require glamorous gowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OXmQ_0f5lmRus00
Angela Kelly has served the monarch for almost three decades (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Archive)

Tiny weights are also put into day-wear hemlines in case of windy weather and fabrics that crumple or could potentially develop messy loose strands are avoided.

Ms Kelly – who has the same size feet as the Queen – wears in the monarch’s handmade new shoes to ensure they are comfortable when first used.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen expected to miss traditional Easter Sunday service

The Queen is expected to miss another traditional event of the Easter period, the Sunday service attended by the royal family this weekend. The event is a staple in the royal calendar but the monarch, who has been experiencing mobility issues, will not be joining other members of the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
SOCIETY
newschain

Charles and Camilla to represent the Queen at Royal Maundy Service

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will attend the Royal Maundy service representing the Queen who will miss the event. Charles and Camilla will join the congregation at St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, for the annual service which is an important fixture in the royal calendar.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Kelly
Daily Mail

Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is spotted carriage driving, a passion she shared with Prince Philip, on the first anniversary of his death

Lady Louise Windsor has been photographed carriage driving in Windsor today - the first anniversary of the death of Prince Philip. The outing is particularly poignant as the Queen's 18-year-old grandaughter shared a passion for the activity with her beloved grandfather. Louise lives with her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex’s Relationship With Prince William Changed After His Army Stint? Tensions Between Siblings Reportedly Unresolved

Prince William and Prince Harry used to be very close. Growing up, the siblings had no one else but each other to lean on. Prince William and Prince Harry also had some shared experiences that no one else could relate to. And they also helped each other deal with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce, as well as the latter’s death.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dresser#Hairdresser#Royal Household#Duke Of Edinburgh#Uk
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
Phys.org

Excavation unearths a 1,500-year-old mystery at a Roman site in rural Britain

An abandoned mausoleum and silver extraction taking place on an industrial scale at a Roman site in rural Kent have left archaeologists with a 1500-year-old mystery. Archaeologists working on an excavation at Grange Farm, near Gillingham, discovered 15 kilograms of litharge—a material associated with the extraction of silver from other metals. This is the largest amount ever found on a British Roman site and greatly exceeds the amount that archaeologists would normally expect to find on a rural settlement such as that at Grange Farm, suggesting that the refining of silver was taking place on an industrial scale.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England.An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt, precious stones and crystal was completed for the religious artefact in 1870, and it has been kept at the Bar Convent in York for centuries.A Latin inscription says it was given to an English knight from the Shirley family by Arnulphus, Patriarch of Jerusalem, for his “valour” during the Crusades.The convent wanted to show the relic in the 1860s for public veneration so it needed it...
RELIGION
BBC

Rare monastic seal found by Nottinghamshire child sells at auction

A medieval priory seal matrix, thought to be about 800 years old, has been sold after it was dug up by a 10-year-old metal detectorist. The copper-alloy object was found by George Henderson from Nottinghamshire. He had been digging with his father Paul in Woodbridge, Suffolk, when he found the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Rare Christmas cards sent to the royal family's personal chaplain go up for auction after 70 years - featuring portraits the Queen Mother and Her Majesty as a young monarch

Rare Christmas cards sent by the Queen and members of the royal family to their personal chaplain have emerged for sale 70 years later. The greetings cards signed by Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh were given to Rev Maurice Foxell and date back to 1952 - the first Christmas card the monarch sent as Queen.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy