ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Grandmother will ‘cherish’ time with family after £1m lottery win

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Q1ZP_0f5lmB2U00

A grandmother who won £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard retired from her work as a warehouse operative as soon as she received confirmation of her new millionaire status.

Sandy Doyle, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, stopped at the local shop on Sunday morning to fetch her newspaper and returned home with two winning scratchcards – one earning her £10, and the other £1 million.

The 58-year-old believes the best part of her win will be the freedom to spend more time with her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ugkh3_0f5lmB2U00
Sandy Doyle bought two scratchcards, winning £10 from one and £1,000,000 from the other (Luke MacGregor/Camelot)

“Once home, I popped the kettle on for a cup of coffee and decided to scratch my scratchcards,” she said.

“When I revealed the £1MIL sign on the first Match A Million, I didn’t believe it so I put it to one side and played the other… I saw I had won £10 on that scratchcard, which I did believe.

“I then looked back at the other one, rubbed my eyes and signed the back just in case.

“I’m an early riser so it was nerve-wracking waiting for the National Lottery phone lines to open at 9am… I called one of my daughters who didn’t believe me – to be fair, I’m not sure I did either.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R40yL_0f5lmB2U00
Ms Doyle hopes the money will allow her to ‘cherish precious moments’ with her father, who she cares for (Luke MacGregor/Camelot)

Ms Doyle will be helping her children and grandchildren with the money and is already planning a trip to the beach, as well as a visit to Las Vegas.

“I think the first treat for us all will be a trip to the beach for Easter holidays where we can have fun and take some time to plan the future,” she said.

“I’m OK where I am currently, but in the future I’d like to buy a bungalow.

“I have a cousin in Atlanta, Georgia, who I haven’t been able to visit in the last two years, so a holiday over there and a road trip to Las Vegas are definitely on the cards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ag1I7_0f5lmB2U00
Ms Doyle also hopes the win will let her catch more rugby games (Luke MacGregor/Camelot)

Ms Doyle, who picked up her winning scratchcard from the One Stop shop in Netherhampton Road, Harnham, said the win will allow her to “cherish precious moments” with her father, who she cares for.

“I didn’t retire to swan about living the millionaire life,” she said.

“I help care for my father, and that was always a juggle with work – now thanks to this amazing win I will have more time to cherish precious moments with him.”

Ms Doyle added that the £1 million may help fund her passion for watching rugby.

“I’m also a big rugby fan and have only been able to watch England at Twickenham once, so there will certainly be more trips to watch them, as well as watching the Rugby World Cup in France next year.”

The Match a Million scratchcards offer a one in 3.45 overall chance of winning a prize, ranging from £5 to £1,000,000.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

NHS worker will not leave job after lottery win

An NHS worker has said she will not quit her job after winning her share of £1 million with a friend. Marion Wood, 60, an NHS worker at Northampton General Hospital, won the Lotto prize with her friend Michael Williams, 67, a retired construction worker. Ms Wood said her...
LOTTERY
newschain

Andy Halliday and Cammy Devlin set to be fit for Hearts’ semi-final with Hibs

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson expects to have midfield duo Andy Halliday and Cammy Devlin available for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Halliday limped off with a knock after scoring twice in last Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Hibs in the cinch Premiership, while Devlin has been absent with a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-2 draw at Dundee United in early March.
SOCCER
newschain

Paul Warne apologises to Rotherham fans after Portsmouth defeat

Rotherham manager Paul Warne apologised to supporters after their promotion hopes suffered another setback with a 3-0 loss at Portsmouth. Millers old-boys George Hirst and Clark Robertson both found the net as Warne’s men missed the chance to climb above second-placed MK Dons. A frustrated Warne said: “I apologise...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Complex

Man Wins $8.9 Million After Remembering He Purchased Lottery Ticket in December

Oregon man Wilbur Brown bought a lottery ticket on Christmas Eve only to promptly forget about it, and now he’s $8.9 million richer after he rediscovered it. According to the Oregon Lottery, Brown purchased a “26 for $25” Oregon Megabucks ticket last year, which allowed him to enter 26 consecutive Megabucks drawings. The ticket ultimately covered draws from Dec. 25, 2021 to Feb. 19, and he eventually forgot he put it in his wallet despite checking after the early draws.
OREGON STATE
UPI News

Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#World Rugby#Easter#National Lottery#The First Match
Narcity

BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K

A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Wife's need for a bathroom break leads man to $200,000 lottery prize

March 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man credited his wife's need for a bathroom break with leading him to win a $200,000 lottery jackpot. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been driving with his wife when they stopped at the Rainbow Gas Garden in Swansea so the woman could use the restroom.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Lottery
WALA-TV FOX10

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
LOTTERY
FOX26

Man finds forgotten lottery ticket from Christmas, wins $8.9M

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KVAL) — Wilbur Brown gathered with friends at an Oregon lodge on Christmas Eve. When one of his friends bought a “26 for $25” Megabucks ticket, Brown took notice. The option lets people buy a single Megabucks ticket for 26 consecutive drawings for just $25.
LOTTERY
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Man Just Accidentally Won $77,777 on a Lottery Ticket

He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
MISSOURI STATE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy