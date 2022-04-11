ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about child tax credit, stimulus payments ahead of tax day

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- If you haven’t already filed your taxes, you have just one...

Remaining Child Tax Credit Money: Don't Miss an Extra $1,800 Per Child

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The expanded child tax credit of 2021 -- which increased amounts to $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child 6 to 17 -- will end up helping nearly 40 million families and 65 million children in the US. Advance monthly payments over the latter part of the year helped reduce poverty levels dramatically.
To many parents who stopped receiving the advanced child tax credit payments, $250 per month was making all the difference

Since Advanced Child Tax Credit payments stopped in January, some parents struggle to make ends meet. Many parents used payments for their kids' basic needs, and the convenient access to the money was welcomed. A financial therapist says added economic pressure negatively affects parents' and kids' mental health. Read more...
Stimulus update: IRS has new guidance to claim payments in 2022

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
Bigger Child Tax Credit Could Lift Millions of Children Out of Poverty

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Since the end of advance child tax payments in December, millions more American children have fallen into poverty. New research from the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University shows that 3.4 million more children lived in poverty in February 2022 compared to December 2021.
