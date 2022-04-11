Evacuations lifted for 38-acre grass fire near Falcon; multiple fires reported in Colorado

A fire east of Colorado Springs Sunday forced mandatory evacuations and burned at least two structures.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the blaze was reported near Patton Drive and North Curtis Road, south of Falcon in El Paso County, around 5 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations, as well as pre-evacuation orders, were lifted shortly after 8 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The fire burned an estimated 38 acres and was 100% contained as of 8 p.m., according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Brush fire off of Curtis Rd. .(Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Multiple agencies assisted, with the Colorado Springs Fire Department sending five engines and a battalion commander, the fire department tweeted. Sheriff's deputies went door-to-door to assist with evacuations.

While crews attacked the blaze in El Paso County, at least three other fires burned elsewhere in Colorado amid critical fire conditions:

A fire that sparked in a wooded area in Pueblo on Sunday afternoon temporarily forced evacuations and burned an estimated 18 acres. It was 75% contained as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

An unattended campfire in Teller County burned approximately 3 acres and prompted evacuations for 20 people on County Road 89 near Cripple Creek. The fire was reported to be contained at 7 p.m.; evacuations were lifted shortly before 7:30 p.m. A burn ban was in effect for the county until noon Wednesday.

In northern Colorado, a fire burning near Wiggins in Morgan County reported around 4:30 p.m. closed a portion of U.S. 34 for roughly an hour.

High fire danger was expected for much of southern Colorado Sunday afternoon, and was expected to continue Monday. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning from noon-8 p.m. Monday for the Colorado Springs area and the southeastern plains.