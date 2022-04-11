ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lawmakers introduce new bill in continued effort to rid Colorado of 'forever chemicals'

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fiNk_0f5lkGWX00
A water treatment plant under construction in the Security area in 2019. The water supplied by this plant is hoped to provide a long-term solution for treating water pulled from an aquifer saturated with toxic chemicals used for decades by nearby Peterson Air Force Base in a firefighting foam. 

This week, the House Energy and Environment Committee will review the latest effort to reduce Coloradans' exposure to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, known as PFAS.

House Bill 1345 is sponsored by Reps. Mary Bradfield, R-Colorado Springs, and Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton, and intends to continue lawmakers' efforts to reduce exposure to PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," because the toxins are nearly indestructible.

PFAS are added to a wide range of consumer and commercial products. In 2019, Colorado lawmakers began targeting PFAS used in firefighting foam that contaminated the drinking water of thousands of Coloradans, including residents in Fountain, Widefield and Security.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, studies of both people and animals show PFAS are linked to health risks, including cancer, hormone disruption, liver and thyroid problems, interference with vaccine uptake, reproductive harm and abnormal fetal development.

The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health, said scientists are unable to even determine the environmental half-life for PFAS, which is the amount of time it takes 50% of the chemicals to disappear.

Manufacturers add PFAS to products to make them flame-retardant and/or water- and grease-resistant.

And that's what Bradfield and Cutter intend to address through HB 1345; the addition of PFAS to a whole host of products in Colorado, including carpets and rugs, cookware, cosmetics, fabric treatments, food packaging, oil and gas products, textiles and upholstered furniture.

Bradfield told Colorado Politics she is most interested in one other line of products: those used by babies and children. That includes playpens, baby blankets and sheets, strollers, car seats and clothing.

HB 1345 addresses products for the most vulnerable, she said.

The bill exempts firefighting foam used to fight chemical or oil fires, because it is the best at extinguishing those blazes, she said. But if there is a release of firefighting foam with PFAS into water systems, that would have to be reported to a "water quality spills hotline" within 24 hours, to include the trade and product name, quantity and type of PFAS.

HB 1345 asks businesses to look for products with safer alternatives, gives them plenty of time to change purchasing and use up their existing stock, Bradfield said.

"There isn't anything to get up in arms about today," given the two-year timeline the bill envisions, she said.

Colorado is not alone in addressing the PFAS problem. The White House announced last year it would direct a comprehensive approach to address the impact of PFAS in air, water and food. The Environmental Protection Agency was directed by the administration to come up with new policies to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and hold polluters accountable.

Comments / 0

Related
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Cutter
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado House#Water Systems#Water Contamination#Coloradans#Polyfluoroalkyl Chemicals#Pfas#D Littleton#Cutter#Hb 1345
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Manchin applauds FERC policy shift on natural gas pipelines

WASHINGTON (WV NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is praising a recently announced policy shift by the federal agency that oversees natural gas pipelines. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OutThere Colorado

Shocking image of deer with "unsightly" virus raises concern in Colorado

Wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) responded to a call in Morrison on Monday after reports came in about a deer covered in large, wart-like growths. Officers determined that the growths were cutaneous fibromas, commonly known as deer warts. The condition is caused by the deer papilloma virus, which is transmitted through insect bites or direct contact with other infected deer.
MORRISON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Devastating invasive mussel species found on boat in Colorado

For the third time this year, a boat has been found carrying incredibly invasive quagga mussels in Colorado, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). "Watercraft Inspectors & Decontaminators at our Denver office identified quagga mussels on a boat that was most recently used at Lake Powell. This is the third boat found with invasive mussels in 2022," the tweet said.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy