Lawmakers introduce new bill in continued effort to rid Colorado of 'forever chemicals'

A water treatment plant under construction in the Security area in 2019. The water supplied by this plant is hoped to provide a long-term solution for treating water pulled from an aquifer saturated with toxic chemicals used for decades by nearby Peterson Air Force Base in a firefighting foam.

This week, the House Energy and Environment Committee will review the latest effort to reduce Coloradans' exposure to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, known as PFAS.

House Bill 1345 is sponsored by Reps. Mary Bradfield, R-Colorado Springs, and Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton, and intends to continue lawmakers' efforts to reduce exposure to PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," because the toxins are nearly indestructible.

PFAS are added to a wide range of consumer and commercial products. In 2019, Colorado lawmakers began targeting PFAS used in firefighting foam that contaminated the drinking water of thousands of Coloradans, including residents in Fountain, Widefield and Security.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, studies of both people and animals show PFAS are linked to health risks, including cancer, hormone disruption, liver and thyroid problems, interference with vaccine uptake, reproductive harm and abnormal fetal development.

The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health, said scientists are unable to even determine the environmental half-life for PFAS, which is the amount of time it takes 50% of the chemicals to disappear.

Manufacturers add PFAS to products to make them flame-retardant and/or water- and grease-resistant.

And that's what Bradfield and Cutter intend to address through HB 1345; the addition of PFAS to a whole host of products in Colorado, including carpets and rugs, cookware, cosmetics, fabric treatments, food packaging, oil and gas products, textiles and upholstered furniture.

Bradfield told Colorado Politics she is most interested in one other line of products: those used by babies and children. That includes playpens, baby blankets and sheets, strollers, car seats and clothing.

HB 1345 addresses products for the most vulnerable, she said.

The bill exempts firefighting foam used to fight chemical or oil fires, because it is the best at extinguishing those blazes, she said. But if there is a release of firefighting foam with PFAS into water systems, that would have to be reported to a "water quality spills hotline" within 24 hours, to include the trade and product name, quantity and type of PFAS.

HB 1345 asks businesses to look for products with safer alternatives, gives them plenty of time to change purchasing and use up their existing stock, Bradfield said.

"There isn't anything to get up in arms about today," given the two-year timeline the bill envisions, she said.

Colorado is not alone in addressing the PFAS problem. The White House announced last year it would direct a comprehensive approach to address the impact of PFAS in air, water and food. The Environmental Protection Agency was directed by the administration to come up with new policies to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and hold polluters accountable.