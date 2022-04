Tiny House for Sale in Yakima Is Giving Fierce 'Starter Home' Realness. It's only 183 sq ft but with just enough space to stand in and store your most precious (small) possessions! The owner states on TinyHouseListings.com that this property used to be a coffee stand in Idaho. It was since been hauled to Yakima and turned into a storage shed, but is now being offered as the opportunity of a lifetime for one lucky person who can purchase the tiny home for $17,000.

