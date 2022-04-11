Empower Clinics Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Flagship Clinic In Greater Toronto Region

The state of Illinois has seen a fall surge of the Covid outbreak, which made it very difficult to manage the increasing volume test demands. The supply chain also suffered issues due to which the supply of PPE kits were not consistent throughout the state. In this time of emergency, Chicago-based Northshore Clinical Labs lent its hands to the community by partnering up with various businesses and providing supportive medical tests for people in Chicago. Some of these tests were sponsored by the Illinois State Department of Public Health (IDPH), which was successfully facilitated by the staff of Northshore Clinical Labs. Apart from schools, summer camps, and geriatric care facilities, Northshore Clinical Labs, through a rich network of partners, was able to supply and arrange supportive tests for the underprivileged.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO