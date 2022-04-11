ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empower Clinics Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Flagship Clinic In Greater Toronto Region

The 3,500 square foot clinic represents 8th clinic for The Medi-Collective and hub for tele-dermatology solutions for all current and future clinics. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms,...

Q106.5

Durgin Center Brewer Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Wednesday the 30th

Yes, it has actually been open since December, but here comes the official opening. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be Wednesday the 30th. The Durgin Center is located at 274 State Street in Brewer. The Durgin Center operates as a gathering space for adults focused on wellness, enrichment, and social engagement...
BREWER, ME
Fincastle Herald

Carilion Clinic Partners with Regional EMS teams for Ultrasound Research

Respiratory distress is one of the leading causes of EMS activation nationally. Now providers from Carilion Clinic and first responders in Botetourt County, the City of Roanoke and the City of Salem are teaming up in a study to determine if ultrasound tools can help to diagnose respiratory distress more accurately during local emergency response calls. In addition to local EMS partners, Carilion’s Life-Guard crews are also participating in the study.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
natureworldnews.com

Consistent Clinical Testing through Omicron Outbreak - How Northshore Clinical Labs Empowers the Community

The state of Illinois has seen a fall surge of the Covid outbreak, which made it very difficult to manage the increasing volume test demands. The supply chain also suffered issues due to which the supply of PPE kits were not consistent throughout the state. In this time of emergency, Chicago-based Northshore Clinical Labs lent its hands to the community by partnering up with various businesses and providing supportive medical tests for people in Chicago. Some of these tests were sponsored by the Illinois State Department of Public Health (IDPH), which was successfully facilitated by the staff of Northshore Clinical Labs. Apart from schools, summer camps, and geriatric care facilities, Northshore Clinical Labs, through a rich network of partners, was able to supply and arrange supportive tests for the underprivileged.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

City of Springfield hosting COVID vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is hosting what it said will be its final community COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend. The clinic will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA located at 601 North 4th Street. Vaccines, including booster shots, will be available for […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Roanoke Daily Herald

Ribbon-cutting for mobile clinics held in Halifax, Northampton

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held in Halifax and Northampton counties on March 9 for the Mobile Integrated Care Unit that will serve the mental health needs to communities. According to a press release on Feb. 22 from the North Carolina Office of the Governor, Trillium Health Resources is launching seven mobile health clinics across Eastern North Carolina to provide mental health and substance abuse counseling to rural areas.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

