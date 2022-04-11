ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

PB Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Earnings

austinnews.net
 1 day ago

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the 'Company') for Providence Bank, reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $2,709,595 compared to $2,150,425 for the same period in 2021, an...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Over 250 publicly traded companies on U.S. exchanges...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

Franklin Resources has boosted its dividend every year for the past 40 years. Bank of America is Warren Buffett's second-largest holding, and it pays a solid dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otcqx#Pbnc#Providence Bank#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

The second company aims to double its annual revenue in two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Citi Trends Stock Slides After Q4 Sales Miss, Grim Outlook

Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 4.3% year-on-year, to $240.97 million, missing the consensus of $250.54 million. Total sales increased 14.2% from Q4 FY19. The comparable store sales decreased 6.2% versus last year. The gross margin of 40.4% fell 230 basis points Y/Y and...
STOCKS
Dividend Strategists

7 Dividend Growth Stocks For April 2022

Every month, I present seven dividend growth stocks for further analysis and possible investment. I screen stocks in Dividend Radar using different screens every month, highlighting different aspects of dividend growth [DG] investing. For example, income investors prefer stocks with higher yields, while growth-oriented investors favor higher DG rates. This...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tanger Factory Outlet raises its dividend by 9.6%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. SKT, +0.35% said Monday that it was raising its annual dividend by 9.6% to 80 cents per share from 73 cents per share. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2022. Tanger stock has slumped 11.6% for the year to date.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

CarMax shares slide 4% premarket after profit miss as COVID, declining consumer confidence and inflation weigh

CarMax Inc. shares KMX, -9.54% slid 6% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the retailer of used cars missed fiscal fourth-quarter profit estimates, offsetting a revenue beat, weighed down by a range of factors. The company posted net earnings of $159.8 million, or 98 cents a share, for the quarter to Feb. 28, down from $209.9 million, or $1.27 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales and operating revenue rose to $7.687 billion from $5.164 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.27 and sales of $7.499 billion. Chief Executive Bill Nash said the quarter was hurt by macro factors but the rollout of a new online instant appraisal offer helped the company retain its position as biggest U.S. buyer of used cars. "We believe a number of macro factors weighed on our fourth quarter unit sales performance, including declining consumer confidence, the omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases, vehicle affordability, and the lapping of stimulus benefits paid in the prior year period," Nash said in a statement. Retail used unit sales fell 5.2% to 194,318 vehicles in the quarter, and same-store used unit sales fell 6.5%. Wholesale units rose 43.8% to 149,095 vehicles. The company is now planning to open 10 stores in fiscal 2023 and expects capex to climb to about $500 million from $308.5 million in fiscal 2022. It is sticking with long-term targets offered at a May meeting. Shares have fallen 22% in the last 12 months, while the S&P) 500.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

MV Oil: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MV Oil (NYSE:MVO). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share. On Thursday, MV Oil will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.425 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Albertsons' Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Albertsons Companies Inc ACI reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.2% to $17.4 billion, beating the consensus of $16.74 billion. Identical sales increased by 7.5%; on a two-year stacked basis, Identical sales growth was 19.3%. Digital sales increased 5%; on a two-year stacked basis, digital sales growth was 287%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy