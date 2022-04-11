PB Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Earnings

CarMax Inc. shares KMX, -9.54% slid 6% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the retailer of used cars missed fiscal fourth-quarter profit estimates, offsetting a revenue beat, weighed down by a range of factors. The company posted net earnings of $159.8 million, or 98 cents a share, for the quarter to Feb. 28, down from $209.9 million, or $1.27 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales and operating revenue rose to $7.687 billion from $5.164 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.27 and sales of $7.499 billion. Chief Executive Bill Nash said the quarter was hurt by macro factors but the rollout of a new online instant appraisal offer helped the company retain its position as biggest U.S. buyer of used cars. "We believe a number of macro factors weighed on our fourth quarter unit sales performance, including declining consumer confidence, the omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases, vehicle affordability, and the lapping of stimulus benefits paid in the prior year period," Nash said in a statement. Retail used unit sales fell 5.2% to 194,318 vehicles in the quarter, and same-store used unit sales fell 6.5%. Wholesale units rose 43.8% to 149,095 vehicles. The company is now planning to open 10 stores in fiscal 2023 and expects capex to climb to about $500 million from $308.5 million in fiscal 2022. It is sticking with long-term targets offered at a May meeting. Shares have fallen 22% in the last 12 months, while the S&P) 500.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO