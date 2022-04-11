ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intercept Music Selects Workhouse as Agency of Record for Global Campaign

 3 days ago

The drive includes international media and trade relations for launch and promotional sustainment of Intercept Music's revolutionary digital distribution platform. SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Workhouse (https://www.workhousepr.com), one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies, announced it was selected as Agency of Record...

Benzinga

GreenBox Chooses Agency For Global Branding, Communications Efforts

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has named INNOCEAN USA as its first advertising and branding agency of record. GBOX will be working with INNOCEAN to build global awareness of the company’s capabilities, products and services and create a world-class brand. Greenbox’s expansive, 360-degree campaign will include designing all brand assets and creating a strategic communications plan to be rolled out across a variety of different platforms. Greenbox offers a proprietary blockchain ledger and smart-contract token technologies the create seamless payment-processing solutions. The company’s solutions leverage digital-encryption keys to verify, secure and record details of every transaction conducted within the system. “No other finTech company has the end-to-end offering we do, coupled with the genuine moxie to believe we can change the financial landscape,” said Greenbox chief marketing officer Jacqueline Reynolds in the press release. “And no other advertising agency other than INNOCEAN has the expertise, disposition and is a better cultural fit for what will most definitely drive us towards achieving lofty goals. The process INNOCEAN laid out is exactly what I had in mind for our brand work. We’re already seeing how this relationship will breathe new life into our brand just in our preliminary meetings together. We expect bold, riveting, relevant and innovative creativity as we expand to a global footprint, catapulting us to the next level in the category.”
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

BTS Is the World’s Top Artist as Global Recorded-Music Revenues Soar to $25.9 Billion

The global recorded music market grew by 18.5% in 2021, driven by growth in paid subscription streaming, according to IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide. Figures released Tuesday in IFPI’s Global Music Report show total revenues for 2021 were $25.9 billion.
MUSIC
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
SOFTWARE
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Affordable Startup Intelligence Flipidea Rebranded as Roiquant

Affordable startup intelligence Flipidea has rebranded as roiquant to better position its brand in helping founders build strong competitive business and generate higher ROI. roiquant also announced that in its recent product launches, it has released a proprietary pitch deck analytics in beta mode, which leverages text AI technologies to analyze the commercial viability and fundability of a business. In addition to its rebranding process, roiquant also announced that it is planning its virtual preseed startup competition, powered by its roiquant solutions.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

BlueOcean raises $30M for its AI-based brand intelligence platform

The medium is the message more than ever these days, and brands are faced with a challenge — but also opportunity — to capture what consumers think about them and their products if they can harness and better understand those messages, via whichever medium is being used to deliver them. Today, a company called BlueOcean that has built an artificial intelligence-powered platform that it says can produce those insights is announcing $30 million in funding, money that it will be using to continue expanding its technology on the heels of rapid growth.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility 2022

An online day will follow on May 20 to give our audience, including those who were unable to attend, a chance to tune in online and catch highlights from the live event, network and watch the full sessions. We’re excited to announce Herbert Diess, Group CEO of the Volkswagen Group, will discuss his vision for the future of mobility during this online-only portion of the event.
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

Meet Blake Resnick, the 22-year-old engineer who just moved his fast-growing drone startup to Seattle

After the 2017 mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas where more than 50 people were killed, Blake Resnick wondered how technology could have helped. “If they just had a tool to get eyes and ears places too dangerous to send a person, that is a capability that will save lives regularly in their operations,” said Resnick, who was 17 years old at the time and knew several of the victims at the shooting. “So that’s what I set out to build.”
SEATTLE, WA
BlogHer

How to Build a Mission-Based Brand in the ‘New Roaring 20s’

The times, to paraphrase Bob Dylan, definitely seem to be changing. It is remarkable to have observed a growing number of global brands stepping into the political arena over the last few years. In the past larger brands have been especially cautious about the causes they support, often choosing uncontroversial areas, side-stepping issues they regard as divisive, and avoiding politics altogether (at least overtly; lobbying behind the scenes is a different matter altogether). Consumers though, especially the younger audiences—Millennials and Gen Z—are increasingly looking to brands to take a stand and to engage in social and environmental issues. “Brands are so...
ECONOMY
Variety

Vox Cinemas Slated for Variety Achievement in Intl. Exhibition Award at CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Vox Cinemas, the highest-grossing exhibitor in West Asia, will receive Variety’s inaugural Achievement in Intl. Exhibition Award at the 2022 CinemaCon, which runs April 25-28 at Caesar Palace in Las Vegas. Vox operates more than 600 screens in eight countries. Vox is optimistic about its future in such markets as Kuwait and Egypt, with plans to bring cinema to rural areas and provide an affordable experience. Vox Cinemas has already introduced such initiatives as Dubai’s Snow Cinema, a movie theater in an indoor ski resort, sensory-friendly screenings or 24-hour theaters operating across eight cinemas in three...
MOVIES
bloomberglaw.com

The Knot Worldwide Taps Ex-Blackboard Lawyer Chaban for Top Role

Digital wedding planner the Knot Worldwide has promoted Felicity Chaban, formerly a lawyer for Blackboard, Inc., to be the company’s general counsel. Chaban was among three executive appointments announced by the Knot on Wednesday. She has been with the company since 2015, as its senior vice president, legal, and deputy general counsel, handling transactions, financings and internal operational initiatives, according to the announcement.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

To Build a Successful Company, People Have to Be a Priority

Becoming an entrepreneur is easier and more advantageous than at any other time in human history. That's because we are living in the Digital Age, or what the World Economic Forum defines as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I like to call it the Age of the Entrepreneur. New opportunities are...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Tinder adds a ‘Festival Mode’ for making connections ahead of concerts and events

Launched last September, Tinder Explore is the dating app’s home to its growing array of social features, including ways to connect with others based on interests, a quick chat feature that allows members to interact before a match is made, and the interactive videos series “Swipe Night,” among other things. The section also serves as a place where Tinder can try out more experimental features without having to revamp the app’s overall design.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Fintech Brex bets big on software, lands DoorDash as a customer

Today, decacorn Brex revealed that it is making a big push into financial software with the release of a new spend management product called Brex Empower. And it’s making the leap with one high-profile customer already signed up — DoorDash. Now, normally, a startup announcing a new product...
SOFTWARE
Hackernoon

Viral Memes and NFTs: How Monetization Would Shape Communication on the Internet

NFTs are non-fungible tokens that are digital, minted on a public blockchain like BNB Chain. Artist Beeple, a contemporary artist, sold his collection for $69 million in 2021, triggering a boom in NFT memes. Artists embrace NFT for the efficiency it brings to the table and allows them to bypass intermediaries, including auction houses, reaping more from their creations. For instance, the viral YouTube video "Charlie Bit My Finger" was converted into an NFT and sold for $760,999.
INTERNET

