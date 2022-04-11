ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

Alexia Brooke Georgia

reportertoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley and Rich Georgia, along with big sister Abby, are happy to announce the birth...

reportertoday.com

Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Florida Woman Goes Missing After Meeting Ex-Partner To Pick Up Daughter; Child Safe

A Florida woman has reportedly gone missing after meeting with her ex-partner to pick up her daughter, the authorities said. Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday evening at Florida's Navarre Beach, west of Tallahassee, where she was meeting her former partner and their 4-year-old daughter, Saylor. The girl's father was identified as Marcus Spanevelo, ABC 27 reported.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or...
POLITICS
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Page Six

Person shot at rapper DaBaby’s North Carolina estate

A person was shot on the grounds of rapper DaBaby’s estate in North Carolina, police said. The Troutman Police Department said the shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the rapper’s sprawling $2.3M estate. Records show the property where the shooting occurred is owned by rapper Jonathan “DaBaby”...
TROUTMAN, NC
Daily Florida Press

Chilton Trust Expands Florida Footprint with New Office in Naples

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chilton Trust, a leading privately owned, independent wealth management firm and national trust company, today announced the opening of a new office location in Naples, Florida. This new office, located at 850 Park Shore Drive, further builds upon Chilton’s existing presence in Florida and strategically positions Chilton to serve clients in the area and meet the growing demand for premier wealth management services. Thomas Walsh, senior vice president of the Southwest Florida region at Chilton, will take the helm of the Naples office.
BUSINESS
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

British tourist reels in 13-foot sawfish off Florida coast

April 12 (UPI) -- A charter fishing company in Florida captured video when a British tourist fishing for sharks hooked a rare sawfish off the state's coast. Fin & Fly Charters, based in Cocoa Beach, said British tourist Ian Atherton was fishing for sharks about a quarter mile off the coast when he hooked something large.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Plymouth Belvedere Was Buried For 50 Years

Turns out, that wasn’t the ideal way to store a car for five decades. The Midwest is home to some of the most lavish attempts to garner tourist attention that the World has ever seen. From the World's largest ear of corn in Minnesota to an abundance of enormous state parks covering the area. For much of the nation, if you're not farming, you're trying to get people to notice your state. That could be a possible explanation for this particular stunt which led to the loss of one precious classic car. When you hear this story, you may feel the need to check your ears for water, but we assure you that this is too dumb to make up.
CARS
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police to participate in Special Olympics torch run

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For more than 20 years, the Sarasota Police Department has taken part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. In 2022, members of the Sarasota Police Department will once again take to the streets of the City of Sarasota after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
SARASOTA, FL

