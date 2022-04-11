ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Scientists part of global team tracking SARS-CoV-2 variant immunology

utmb.edu
 3 days ago

The Australian news outlet mentioned Dr. Pei-Yong Shi at UTMB in a story about collaborating scientists...

www.utmb.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Ultrastructural insight into SARS-CoV-2 entry and budding in human airway epithelium

Ultrastructural studies of SARS-CoV-2 infected cells are crucial to better understand the mechanisms of viral entry and budding within host cells. Here, we examined human airway epithelium infected with three different isolates of SARS-CoV-2 including the B.1.1.7 variant by transmission electron microscopy and tomography. For all isolates, the virus infected ciliated but not goblet epithelial cells. KeyÂ SARS-CoV-2 entry molecules, ACE2 and TMPRSS2, were found to be localised to the plasma membrane including microvilli but excluded from cilia. Consistently, extracellular virions were seen associated with microvilli and the apical plasma membrane but rarely with ciliary membranes. Profiles indicative of viral fusion where tomography showed that the viral membrane was continuous with the apical plasma membrane and the nucleocapsids diluted, compared with unfused virus, demonstrate that the plasma membrane is one site of entry where direct fusion releasing the nucleoprotein-encapsidated genome occurs. Intact intracellular virions were found within ciliated cells in compartments with a single membrane bearing S glycoprotein. Tomography showed concentration of nucleocapsids round the periphery of profiles strongly suggestive of viral budding into these compartments and this may explain how virions gain their S glycoprotein containing envelope.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 host prediction based on virus-host genetic features

The genetic diversity of the Coronaviruses gives them different biological abilities, such as infect different cells and/or organisms, a wide spectrum of clinical manifestations, their different routes of dispersion, and viral transmission in a specific host. In recent decades, different Coronaviruses have emerged that are highly adapted for humans and causing serious diseases, leaving their host of unknown origin. The viral genome information is particularly important to enable the recognition of patterns linked to their biological characteristics, such as the specificity in the host-parasite relationship. Here, based on a previously computational tool, the Seq2Hosts, we developed a novel approach which uses new variables obtained from the frequency of spike-Coronaviruses codons, the Relative Synonymous Codon Usage (RSCU) to shed new light on the molecular mechanisms involved in the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) host specificity. By using the RSCU obtained from nucleotide sequences before the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, we assessed the possibility of know the hosts capable to be infected by these new emerging species, which was first identified infecting humans during 2019 in Wuhan, China. According to the model trained and validated using sequences available before the pandemic, bats are the most likely the natural host to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, as previously suggested in other studies that searched for the host viral origin.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New PCR test can identify all SARS-CoV-2 variants in a positive patient sample

After the start of the SARS-C0V-2 pandemic, investigators from ResearchPath LLC and their collaborators at Rutgers University quickly dedicated resources to develop accurate and reliable COVID-19 testing. As variants emerged, they developed a PCR test that uses molecular beacons not only to diagnose COVID-19 infection, but also to identify the specific variant causing that infection. Their research appears in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. Their methodology is openly available so that it can be replicated by any facility that can run a PCR test.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galveston, TX
Health
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Health
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Immunology#Mirage News#Australian#Utmb#Save#Drs
sciencealert.com

Scientists Think They've Solved The Mystery of Asteroid Ryugu's Origin

In 2014, the Japanese Space Agency JAXA launched the Hayabusa 2 spacecraft to visit asteroid Ryugu. It arrived at the asteroid in June 2018 and studied it from orbit for over a year. Hayabusa 2 even dispatched four rovers to the asteroid's surface. After departing, it flew past Earth in...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Guardian

Nasa image of star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies

Nasa’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released on Wednesday from the James Webb Space telescope was a test shot – not an official science observation – to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1m miles (1.6m km) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers reveal best image yet of mysterious odd radio circles in space

Astronomy's newest mystery objects⁠—odd radio circles, or ORCs⁠—have been pulled into sharp focus by an international team of astronomers using the world's most capable radio telescopes. When first revealed in 2020 by the ASKAP radio telescope, owned and operated by Australia's national science agency CSIRO, odd...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists found the building blocks of life on an asteroid

Scientists have revealed the results of studies on samples taken from the asteroid Ryugu. Japan’s Hayabusa 2 mission collected the samples in 2018 and 2019 (via Space.com). The results include a breakdown of what the asteroid is made of. Additionally, the results showed that asteroids like Ryugu could have helped bring the seeds of life to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Ocean water samples yield treasure trove of RNA virus data

Ocean water samples collected around the world have yielded a treasure trove of new data about RNA viruses, expanding ecological research possibilities and reshaping our understanding of how these small but significant submicroscopic particles evolved. Combining machine-learning analyses with traditional evolutionary trees, an international team of researchers has identified 5,500...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Omicron: a chimera of two early SARS-CoV-2 lineages

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2022) Cite this article. The outbreak of the COVID"19 that occurred in late 2019 has posed a remarkable threat to public health around the world. It is known that SARS-CoV-2 is a genetically diverse group that mutates continuously, leading to the emergence of multiple variants.1 Potential variants of concern (VOCs), variants of interest (VOIs), or variants under monitoring (VUMs) are regularly assessed based on the risk posed to global public health.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Research Reveals How SARS-CoV-2 Triggers an Immune Response in the Brain

A new study, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology and led by the University of Huddersfield's Dr Mayo Olajide, describes how the spike protein used by the coronavirus to enter human cells can have a similar effect on the brain’s immune cells as it does with the rest of the body.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy