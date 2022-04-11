Highlighting the need for investment in mental health research

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has announced the formation of a long-term partnership with the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust (SLaM) and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London. The aim of this collaboration is to launch The Centre for Mental Health Research and...
THE Biden Administration has extended the coronavirus public health emergency by 90 days. The extension is set to preserve benefits received by low-income and vulnerable Americans. Those relying on SNAP or Medicare will be positively impacted as those who may have lost their coverage will be safe regardless of whether...
Licorice is more than a candy people either love or hate—it may play a role in preventing or treating certain types of cancer, according to researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago. Gnanasekar Munirathinam and his research team are studying substances derived from the licorice plant Glycyrrhiza glabra to...
An article published in Nature is sure to ripple through the scientific and medical community, as anatomical discoveries often do. Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have discovered a novel type of cell buried in healthy human lung tissue. The cells have been given a new name, respiratory airway secretory (RAS) cells, to describe one of the unique roles that they fulfill.
April is recognized as National Cancer Control Month, dedicated to raising awareness for cancer prevention and treatment. One of the best tools to prevent cancer is regular screening. Dr. Christine Klassen, director of the Mayo Clinic Breast Clinic, says mammograms are a good example. "Early diagnosis is going to give...
College is supposed to be one of the best times of a person's life as students experience freedom and learn new things, but the pandemic has changed that. COVID-19 limited social life, canceled internships, and altered the learning environment, to name a few changes. "It wasn't until spring of 2020...
Jessica Woodard lights a cigarette inside her home in Cortland prior to speaking about her mental illness. “I think I’m stagnant,” Woodard said. “I do most of it on my own. When you’re in the middle of a depressive mood or an anxious mood, you’re not thinking about what your counselor said. It’s either sink or swim.”
Mayo Clinic researchers have taken the first step in using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict early outcomes with antidepressants in children and adolescents with major depressive disorder, in a study published in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. This work resulted from a collaborative effort between the departments of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, and Psychiatry and Psychology, at Mayo Clinic, with support from Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine.
DELAWARE – “When you start policing and come out of the academy, your backpack is empty. Maybe it has a couple of stones from your childhood or challenging experiences. During policing, you end up putting a lot of stones in that backpack,” Delaware State Police Captain Jennifer Griffin said.
New Jersey schools need more bilingual mental health staff, immigrant youth advocates say in a new report. | Nicholas Garcia / Chalkbeat. Immigrant students in New Jersey need more support in schools to address their unique mental health needs, a new report from immigrant youth advocates states.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the American Rescue Plan funding, The Mobile County Public School System have hired six additional social workers along with hiring more counselors and resource officers. The new staffing comes at a time as more children battle mental health issues. Denise Riemer, who’s the...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 100 percent of Idaho is designated as a ‘Health Professional Shortage area’ in mental health. This is measured in the ratio of psychiatrists to the population. People in Idaho who are looking for therapy...
This commentary was submitted by Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland, Maryland Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence and the Maryland Addiction Directors Council. In 2019, Maryland selected a new vendor to pay health care claims for the public behavioral health system. The new vendor – Optum, a division...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The recently passed federal budget means Michigan will recieve $3,366,000 in federal funding for mental health and addiction services. Senator Debbie Stabenow held a press conference Friday to highlight how Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties will use that funding. “The Community...
For years, Hillside has provided residential and outpatient mental health treatment for kids and teens on their Atlanta campus, nestled in a forested neighborhood near Piedmont Park. Since the pandemic, the young patients coming to Hillside have been arriving more ill. Many have tried to harm themselves. The symptoms are...
Several hospital openings have occurred, been announced, have advanced or been delayed. Here are seven Becker's has reported on since March 23. Construction of De Queen, Ark.-based Sevier County Medical Center could be delayed after a break-in at the facility March 31. Copper lines and other items, including tools, were stolen.
Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
I am a health care professional and also a student at the University of Utah. For almost 10 years I have been in the trenches of helping people who are battling mental health and substance use disorders. The narrative that continues to be spread is of the “not in my...
There’s new hope for treating Parkinson’s disease with the publication of groundbreaking genetic research from the University of Auckland, New Zealand. The study is authored by a research team, led by Professor Justin O’Sullivan from the University’s Liggins Institute and Professor Antony Cooper of the Garvan Institute of Medical Research.
Mental health support is needed on a larger scale for pregnant individuals. When a mom deals with depression or anxiety during pregnancy, it can affect the child's neurological development. A referral system within the medical community for expecting parents that need mental health support would be a step in the...
Comments / 0