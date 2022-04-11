ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Highlighting the need for investment in mental health research

 3 days ago

Dr. Heidi Luft, a professor in the School of Nursing at the University...

MedicalXpress

Researchers look to licorice for promising cancer treatments

Licorice is more than a candy people either love or hate—it may play a role in preventing or treating certain types of cancer, according to researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago. Gnanasekar Munirathinam and his research team are studying substances derived from the licorice plant Glycyrrhiza glabra to...
CHICAGO, IL
biospace.com

Discovery of New Lung Cell Could Lead to Breakthroughs in COPD

An article published in Nature is sure to ripple through the scientific and medical community, as anatomical discoveries often do. Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have discovered a novel type of cell buried in healthy human lung tissue. The cells have been given a new name, respiratory airway secretory (RAS) cells, to describe one of the unique roles that they fulfill.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

What's the best tool for preventing cancer?

April is recognized as National Cancer Control Month, dedicated to raising awareness for cancer prevention and treatment. One of the best tools to prevent cancer is regular screening. Dr. Christine Klassen, director of the Mayo Clinic Breast Clinic, says mammograms are a good example. "Early diagnosis is going to give...
CANCER
KGUN 9

Need for student mental health support growing amid pandemic

College is supposed to be one of the best times of a person's life as students experience freedom and learn new things, but the pandemic has changed that. COVID-19 limited social life, canceled internships, and altered the learning environment, to name a few changes. "It wasn't until spring of 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
Romesentinel.com

Advocates say more mental health services, funding badly needed

Jessica Woodard lights a cigarette inside her home in Cortland prior to speaking about her mental illness. “I think I’m stagnant,” Woodard said. “I do most of it on my own. When you’re in the middle of a depressive mood or an anxious mood, you’re not thinking about what your counselor said. It’s either sink or swim.”
CORTLAND, NY
MedicalXpress

Researchers use AI to predict antidepressant outcomes in youth

Mayo Clinic researchers have taken the first step in using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict early outcomes with antidepressants in children and adolescents with major depressive disorder, in a study published in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. This work resulted from a collaborative effort between the departments of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, and Psychiatry and Psychology, at Mayo Clinic, with support from Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine.
MENTAL HEALTH
WPMI

MCPSS hires more staff to address mental health needs of students

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the American Rescue Plan funding, The Mobile County Public School System have hired six additional social workers along with hiring more counselors and resource officers. The new staffing comes at a time as more children battle mental health issues. Denise Riemer, who’s the...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Maryland Reporter

Maryland’s mental health and addiction treatment providers need their claims paid, not clawed back by contractor

This commentary was submitted by Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland, Maryland Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence and the Maryland Addiction Directors Council. In 2019, Maryland selected a new vendor to pay health care claims for the public behavioral health system. The new vendor – Optum, a division...
MARYLAND STATE
WILX-TV

Senator Stabenow highlights funding to expand mental health, addiction services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The recently passed federal budget means Michigan will recieve $3,366,000 in federal funding for mental health and addiction services. Senator Debbie Stabenow held a press conference Friday to highlight how Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties will use that funding. “The Community...
LANSING, MI
7 health systems opening hospitals

7 health systems opening hospitals

Several hospital openings have occurred, been announced, have advanced or been delayed. Here are seven Becker's has reported on since March 23. Construction of De Queen, Ark.-based Sevier County Medical Center could be delayed after a break-in at the facility March 31. Copper lines and other items, including tools, were stolen.
HEALTH SERVICES
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Dimmer Switch Discovered for Human Brain Cell Growth

Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How Gene Networks Regulate the Risk of Parkinson's

There’s new hope for treating Parkinson’s disease with the publication of groundbreaking genetic research from the University of Auckland, New Zealand. The study is authored by a research team, led by Professor Justin O’Sullivan from the University’s Liggins Institute and Professor Antony Cooper of the Garvan Institute of Medical Research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

