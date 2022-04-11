ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Trading starts of new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of the new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant, the $43 billion combination of Discovery and the AT&T spinoff WarnerMedia, have...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Amazon Prime Members About to Get a Ton of New Content

If you have Amazon Prime video, you are going to get a major infusion of classic films at some point. Amazon now owns MGM’s more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes, including the titles “RoboCop,” “Poltergeist,” “Ben-Hur,” “The Thin Man,” “The Pink Panther,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “G.I. Joe” the “Rocky” series and, most prominently of all, all the James Bond movies.
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
Press Democrat

Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors draws criticism for lack of Latinos

AT&T and Discovery on Tuesday unveiled board members to oversee the soon-to-be Warner Bros. Discovery media company, immediately drawing criticism because the two companies failed to include a Latino board member. "By failing to bring Latino representation to the boardroom, Warner Bros. Discovery is not only missing a crucial opportunity...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Discovery Inc#Reality Tv#Warnermedia#Cnn#Hbo#Hgtv#Discovery#At T Inc
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series is the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Earlier this month we reported on the rise of the cancelled NBC TV series Good Girls on Netflix. After the final season of the show arrived on the streaming service the TV show began to push through the ranks of the service and now it has found itself at the top of the mountain. When the fourth batch of episodes debuted Good Girls leapt to the #5 TV series on the service but as of this writing it's the #1 TV show on Netflix in the United States and is the #2 piece of content on the entire platform, sitting behind only hit Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Disney’s Don’t Say Gay Backlash Has Resulted In A Change To Chris Evans’ Lightyear Movie

The Walt Disney Company has faced backlash, particularly this past week, as a Florida bill that would ban the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary school classrooms was passed by the state's Senate. Last week, numerous Pixar employees and their "allies" took the opportunity to issue a statement that the House of Mouse has previously “shaved down” the studio’s attempts to depict the LGBTQ+ community in animated films “to crumbs.” Now it looks like Disney is responding with a change to the upcoming film Lightyear.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Has Streamer's Highest Ratings of the Year

Last Friday saw the release of Netflix's latest original movie, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed The Adam Project. Harkening back to the likes of Amblin movies from the 1980s, and coming from two creative forces that are deeply engrained in Netflix's portfolio anyway, the film has already become a major hit for the streamer, posting their best stats of the year so far. The official Top 10 website for Netflix has been updated to reveal the first numbers for the film, revealing that The Adam Project was streamed 92.43 million hours in its first three days of release, making it the biggest movie debut on Netflix of 2022 and the biggest since Don't Look Up back in December.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Hallmark Channel Star Brennan Elliott Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Brennan Elliott is expanding his relationship with Crown Media Family Networks, with an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal. Elliott, who most recently starred in Hallmark Channel films The Perfect Pairing and Open By Christmas, began working with the networks in 2013 when he was cast as Warren Saget in the original primetime series Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove. Since then, Elliott has been a regular presence on Hallmark Channel as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the All of My Heart franchise opposite Lacey Chabert, who also recently signed a multi-picture deal...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Endeavor Chief Ari Emanuel “Not Nervous” That Warner Bros Discovery Could Pump Brakes In Streaming: “Everyone Else Is Spending”

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, who has long espoused the benefits of streaming’s boom times, said he’s “not nervous” about Warner Bros Discovery possibly pumping the brakes as it looks to take on Netflix and Disney. Discovery chief David Zaslav, as Emanuel was reminded during Endeavor’s fourth-quarter earnings call, recently declared the company doesn’t want to “win the spending war” in streaming. That line, amplified by Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels this week at an investor conference, prompted a lot of head-nods among those on Wall Street who view streaming as a hugely expensive, risky business. “I’m...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

MGM now officially belongs to Amazon

In brief: Amazon's acquisition of MGM has finally been completed. So from now on, MGM's 4,000 movies, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards now "belong" to Amazon and will probably be introduced to Amazon Prime Video soon. Amazon announced it would purchase MGM in 2021 for...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Bob Iger Slams “Inaccuracy” In News In Jon Stewart Sit-Down: “News Is Not News As Certainly We Knew It,” Ex-Disney Boss Says

Click here to read the full article. “Look, people are not held accountable for inaccuracies, so there’s that issue,” former Disney kingpin Bob Iger says of today’s news media business. “Then there’s the whole problem of profiting from, I call it inaccuracy, from opinion and from presenting things in an inaccurate fashion,” the now-retired executive said on the latest “Media” episode of Apple TV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart that dropped Thursday “I think if you are looking overall at the pot of what is considered news today, it’s a problem,” Iger added, never naming names but clearly leaning towards massive Disney...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Meg Ryan Teams With Netflix To Direct Movie Adaptation Of Novel ‘A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg Ryan is set to direct a feature adaptation of well-received novel A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out for Netflix. Sally Franson’s book follows Casey Pendergast, described as a “praise-seeking missile who navigates a tricky Twenty First Century career and the even trickier question of who she wants to be”. Described by publishers as being in the vein of The Devil Wears Prada and Mad Men, the romantic comedy hones in on the book-loving English major who lands a job at a top ad agency. Her best friend thinks she’s a sellout, but Casey tells herself...
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Post

Warner Bros. Reveals 100th Anniversary Logo, Teases Rollout of Commemorative Content, Products and Events

Warner Bros. is turning 100 next April and the legendary studio is kicking off the celebration of its centennial early with the reveal of a commemorative logo. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. unveiled its special “100 Years of Storytelling” version of the classic logo, which now incorporates the studio’s iconic WB water tower. The release of the centennial logo came along with the announcement that the studio will roll out commemorative products, content and events in the months leading up to its 100th anniversary next spring.
BUSINESS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 17

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Shrek. The Adam Project, Netflix's new action comedy from two of its top producers, star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), tallied over 92 million hours viewed in its first weekend of release. according to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 rankings. That's less than Red Notice and Don't Look Up, Netflix's top 2 movies ever, but more than The Unforgivable, the only other Netflix movie to crack the most-watched list in the past year. So it's on pace to be somewhere around the fifth most-watched Netflix movie in its first four weeks of release ever. Not bad for such a forgettable movie. It's still at No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, March 17. Other films in the top 5 include Liam Neeson action flick A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 2, the first two Shrek movies at Nos. 3 and 4, and Gerard Butler action flick London Has Fallen at No. 5. Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler should team up. They could call it Atlantis Has Been Taken, or something like that.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Imax Crosses $10B In Lifetime Box Office, Boosted By Near $50M WW Cume For ‘The Batman’

Click here to read the full article. A global pandemic which closed a majority of the world’s cinemas from 2020-21 just won’t keep large format exhibitor Imax down. This morning, Imax announced that it crossed a $10 billion milestone in its lifetime global box office from narrative, non-documentary feature releases. The news comes in the wake of the exhibitor and specialty camera corp returning with a record share of the 2021 box office and its best Q4 since 2019. After over 30 years of being a documentary platform and network in science museums and other institutions with movies like T-Rex: Back to the...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Johnny Depp to star in Apple TV+ and Amazon animated arctic bird series Puffins Impossible

Depp will reprise his role Johnny Puff from the short film Puffins in the 18-episode TV spinoff. Puffins emerged out of the 2019 film Arctic Dogs. According to Variety, "Puffins Impossible is being described as the action-adventure version of Puffins, which is about the adventures of a group of cute arctic birds with the protagonist, Johnny Puff, voiced by Depp. In the new spinoff, Johnny Puff becomes a ninja in the company of superheroes."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy