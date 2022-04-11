ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Free Easter Hams to be Given Away Today in Dubuque

By Ken Peiffer
 3 days ago
The Dubuque Hy-Vee grocery stores and area first responders have partnered with Hormel Foods to give away Easter hams today. The...

Hy-Vee & Hormel Help People in Need This Holiday

Hams for the Holidays is back! Mark your calendars because there’s a big delivery coming to Dubuque, Iowa and it’s all for families in need! Hy-Vee One Step is partnering with Hormel Foods and local first responders to give away 300 FREE Hormel Cure 81 hams during a contactless, drive-thru event on Monday, April 11th. This event starts at 5 p.m. at Church of Nativity located at 1225 Alta Visita Street in Dubuque. Visit their team and they will safely load your free ham into your vehicle for you and your family to enjoy, just in time for Easter. All hams are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
In search of treasure? A bin store opens in Dubuque

For those who have never heard of the concept of a "bin store," allow me to explain. Think of it like a treasure hunt. Bin stores are generally warehouse/department store-sized buildings that house...you guessed it, bins filled with merchandize. There's no shortage of stuff: home good supplies, electronics, toys, books, etc.
Eat Pizza and Help a Local Animal Shelter

On Monday, April 11th Papa Murphy's on JFK Road in Dubuque is donating 20% of their Takeout & Pick up orders to support a great cause; Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue! With this evening of delicious food not only can you support the organization, but you can show one of your Dubuque restaurants a little love too! Confirmations for this event help Papa Murphy's know roughly how many orders to expect & gives you access to full event details. Walk in orders only need to mention Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue to make the donation happen.
