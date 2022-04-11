ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Lakeville North Student ID’d as Victim of Weekend Crash

By Andy Brownell
KROC News
KROC News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

School officials in a southern Twin Cities suburb have identified the victim of a weekend car crash as a sophomore student at Lakeville North High School. Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde shared the tragic news with the parents of other Lakeville North students through an email message on Sunday....

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Middle and High School students stop school bus from crashing

Fourteen middle and high school students worked together to stop their school bus from crashing after they noticed their driver was suffering a medical event. According to WCHS, the Topsham Police Department reported that the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when two students noticed their school bus driver was being more and more incapacitated. Two […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Bring Me The News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
LAKEVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Lakeville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Lakeville, MN
Lakeville, MN
Accidents
City
Burnsville, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Burnsville, MN
Crime & Safety
Burnsville, MN
Accidents
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Traffic Accident#Twin Cities#Burnsville Police
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man found dead in burnt Wisconsin trailer home, suspect on the run

Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect after a Minnesota man was found dead in a burnt Wisconsin trailer home. An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph P. Hadro (pictured above), the Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office, as well as the Osceola Police Department, said Monday morning. The 44-year-old is wanted in connection with the death of a Minnesota man, whose body was found following a trailer home fire last week.
OSCEOLA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Accidents
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KEYC

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on...
WBTW News13

Man who died in Conway crash ID’d

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard has identified a man who was killed Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a tree near Conway. The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Pitch Landing Road and Blaze Trail, according to previous reporting. David Reid O’Quinn, 26, of […]
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy