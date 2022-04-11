ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Italy to set up unit to scrutinise takeovers of strategic firms -sources

By Giuseppe Fonte
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01eM88_0f5lWGo500
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a joint news conference with Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco (not pictured) on the government's new fiscal targets in Rome, Italy, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

ROME, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy plans to beef up its scrutiny of corporate takeovers with a new dedicated division at the cabinet office to oversee merger deals involving strategic companies, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's 14-month old government has used so-called "golden powers" to set conditions on scores of mergers and has blocked several attempts by China to extend its presence in the euro zone's third-largest economy. read more

Now Draghi's closes aides are working to create a new Directorate-General in his office to strengthen Rome's capacity to police any changes to the ownership structure of strategic firms, the sources said, asking not to be named.

Among the tasks of the new bureau will be "strategic analysis of what is happening in relevant markets," one of the sources said, adding that the restructuring will increase the staff dedicated to takeover issues.

As part of the drive to strengthen the golden powers, the government plans to finalise by the end of May new rules forcing companies that own sensitive assets to inform it of preliminary discussions with potential suitors, the second source said.

If already in place, such a rule would have allowed the government to have a direct say over KKR's failed takeover approach for Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI). read more

The moves come after Rome introduced new measures last month requiring firms operating 5G networks to supply, on an annual basis, considerably more detailed notification to the authorities over proposed mergers and supply deals. read more

The government also permanently extended the special powers to cover banks and insurance companies as well as proposed takeovers of Italian companies by other EU firms.

Until former European Central Bank chief Draghi took office in Italy in February 2021, the golden power veto had been used just twice in a decade to curb foreign forays in Italy. Draghi used it four more times in just over a year, heading off as many Chinese bids.

The latest episode, last month, saw Rome annul a 2018 sale of a military drones company to Chinese investors. read more

However, Draghi's approach has triggered legal challenges from both foreign predators and their Italian prey.

The notification requirements have also increased red tape for firms, which in order to avoid the risk of infractions and fines are informing the government of any mergers and deals even when it would not be necessary. read more

Last year the number of notifications jumped to almost 500, compared with 342 in 2020 and just 83 in 2019.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Kkr#European Central Bank#The Cabinet Office#Directorate General#Telecom Italia
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Country
China
Place
Rome, IT
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy