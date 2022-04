At the café in Los Angeles, Jack is frustrated he hasn’t heard back yet from Kyle. He wonders whether he should go to Italy. Phyllis worries Diane will jump the gun and tell Kyle herself. “She’s a loose cannon,” she warns. Just then, Allie appears. She joins them and Jack proceeds to brag about his granddaughter to Phyllis. Allie recalls that her dad was the same way. Jack senses something is wrong. Allie tells him there’s something she thinks he should know.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO