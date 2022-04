I met Francis Keré one summer morning in 2019 on a ranch in Montana. Coppery light filtered through the wooden pavilion that he had tucked into a gentle culvert. We sat on an undulating bench beneath a canopy of rough logs that were suspended vertically, like a levitating forest. He told me about the first time he left Burkina Faso, where he grew up in a village with no electricity, no roads, no schools, and no running water. Landing in Berlin, he recalled, was like being teleported to the moon, a thrilling but terrifying experience. “The buildings! The climate! It was big, big, big!” he marveled.

