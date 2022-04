You've probably seen those green blocks known as floral foam or Oasis in flower arrangements before, and maybe even used it yourself to hold your blooms in place. Though floral foam has been around for decades, recent scientific studies have found that the product can be harmful to the environment. Specifically, it breaks down into microplastics that can contaminate water supplies and hurt aquatic life. Plus, the foam's dust may cause respiratory issues for people. For these reasons, major floral events such as the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show and the Slow Flowers Summit have sworn off floral foam. Instead, florists are increasingly leaning into floral foam substitutes to design their pieces. Here's why you should too, and what you can use instead to arrange your flowers.

