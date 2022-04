Recently, I wrote and posted an article listing the cheapest one-bedroom apartments (that I could find) in Battle Creek. It's expected that anytime we write articles and publish them (on Facebook specifically) people are going to have some negative comments, as was the case here. A few people commented that the prices were inaccurate which may definitely be true. Someone who lives in Battle Creek is bound to have a bit more insider knowledge than someone who is looking at prices online that may be skewed to attract potential renters.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 29 DAYS AGO