A full-face helmet does little to take the edge off the 9000-rpm shriek of a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six when it's mounted amidships just behind your seat, as it is in the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. We start to wish we'd also worn earplugs (but not really, because its glorious sounds may well be worth hearing aids in retirement) as we feed in the power exiting a slow corner, then bang through the gears on our way to storming headlong into a banked sweeper at Streets of Willow Springs raceway.

CARS ・ 21 DAYS AGO