Wakulla County Garden Club: April meeting starts at noon in the meeting room at the Wakulla County Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Medart. There will be a brief business meeting to go over plans for the upcoming District meeting in May and to officially vote for the new Governing Body. Guest speaker is Mark Tancig, UF/IFAS Extension Leon County. Topic will be “Invasive Species: What They Are and What to Do About Them.” Tancig has been the Commercial and Residential Horticulture Extension Agent with UF/IFAS Extension Leon County since 2016. In this role, he shares research-based best practices for sustainable landscape management with green-industry professionals and residential homeowners. He also coordinates the Leon County Master Gardener Volunteer Program. Everyone is invited to this interesting and informative program.

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO