Severe weather causes school closures in East County

Gresham-Barlow School District announces school closures in response to snow.

Due to inclement weather, multiple school districts in East County have closed for the day or added a two-hour delay for Monday, April 11.

Gresham-Barlow School District schools are closed for the day. After school and evening activities are also canceled.

Centennial School District will also be closed.

Reynolds and Corbett School Districts are closed for the day. For Reynolds, only essential staff are required to report to the district.