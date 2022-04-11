ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Severe weather causes school closures in East County

By Angel Rosas
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7eg8_0f5lNrhj00 Gresham-Barlow School District announces school closures in response to snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199iOl_0f5lNrhj00 Due to inclement weather, multiple school districts in East County have closed for the day or added a two-hour delay for Monday, April 11.

Gresham-Barlow School District schools are closed for the day. After school and evening activities are also canceled.

Centennial School District will also be closed.

Reynolds and Corbett School Districts are closed for the day. For Reynolds, only essential staff are required to report to the district.

Gresham, OR
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village.

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

