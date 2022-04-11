ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Nonprofit hosts 'Hop to It' Easter Drive to help those in need

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM - Nonprofit organization Family Promise of Orange County provides services, support, and hope to help families experiencing homelessness achieve housing stability. The nonprofit on...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Women In Need helping those in homeless shelters find jobs

NEW YORK -- A big struggle for some women is finding a job that pays enough to support their families.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on how some homeless shelters in New York City are working to close that gap.To say it was tough when a mother of five was forced into a Brooklyn shelter last year would be an understatement."When I got here I thought this was a dead end," the woman said.But she enrolled in an income-building program at WIN, or, Women In Need, which runs her shelter and a dozen other family shelters citywide.Christine Quinn is president and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

"Friday family" in Toms River helps those in need get food

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - A food giveaway program in Ocean County that started during the pandemic is still very much needed. CBS2's Meg Baker spoke with volunteers and those it serves. The volunteers call themselves the "Friday family." As cars pull up in front of the Presbyterian church in Toms River, their trunks are filled with food. The giveaways started in April 2020, when many were not working due to the pandemic and children were home, not getting meals served at school."We did one week. We knew we had to come back for two. After two, we knew we had to to come...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Orange County, CA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
Society
County
Orange County, CA
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Homelessness#Charity#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#Fox 11 Los Angeles
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"
LOS ANGELES, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy