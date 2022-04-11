The Venue For NYC’s Rad Stranger Things Experience Has Finally Been Revealed

A bitchin’ Stranger Things experience transporting you straight into the world of the suspenseful show is landing in NYC in May, and we just found out where it will be taking place! Meet us at Duggal Greenhouse ( 63 Flushing Avenue, Building 268 in the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard) , but only if you’re ready to hunt some Demogorgons and Mind Flayers…

Your adventure to the 80’s awaits here, weirdos!

The Duggal Greenhouse is a 35,000 square-foot event space with a futuristic feel that came to life in 2009. The venue was repurposed from a dilapidated WWII ship facility into the expansive glass paneling location we know now. With unobstructed waterfront views facing the East River, the Duggal Greenhouse makes for the ideal soon-to-be Hawkins.

The space will be completely transformed into Stranger Things ’ mysterious world. You’ll find awesome merch and photo-ops, as well as realistic Hawkins locations like the Bayers’ living room, the palace arcade, and the beloved Scoops Ahoy, to name a few. And once night falls, you better ‘hold onto your butts muchachos’!

Rampant demogorgons, spooky audio-visual sets and adrenaline-pumped encounters will bring life to the series you love so dearly. You’ll get to witness your favorite Stranger Things characters and scenes, walk through the Upside Down, make unparalleled revelations and uncover hidden secrets. But fear not, ‘it’s perfectly safe…’

See you on the other side…

Stranger Things: The Experience – Unlock your power!

From May 7