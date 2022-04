Click here to read the full article. Where did the time go? Tom Brady’s oldest son Jack, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, was just a tiny tyke celebrating his dad’s Super Bowl wins and now, the 14-year-old son is all grown up — and following in his father’s footsteps. The back-in-action football player posted photos and videos demonstrating Jack’s natural athletic prowess. Jack, standing next to his dad, mugged for the camera while also revealing how much he looks like Tom. From their eyes to their sweet smile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has an official mini-me (or not so...

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO