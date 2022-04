According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Phillies are calling up reliever Jeff Singer to join their bullpen. Singer, who pitched for nearby Monmouth University and Rutgers University's Camden campus, has spent all six seasons of his minor league career within the Phillies organization. He has made a name for himself as a relief pitcher in the minor leagues, finishing 101 games and picking up 42 saves for an ERA of 3.20.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO