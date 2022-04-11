ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to support 'responsible fatherhood'

By CBS12 News Staff
WEAR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 7065, a child welfare bill that promotes responsible fatherhood...

weartv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Florida Woman Goes Missing After Meeting Ex-Partner To Pick Up Daughter; Child Safe

A Florida woman has reportedly gone missing after meeting with her ex-partner to pick up her daughter, the authorities said. Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday evening at Florida's Navarre Beach, west of Tallahassee, where she was meeting her former partner and their 4-year-old daughter, Saylor. The girl's father was identified as Marcus Spanevelo, ABC 27 reported.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Child Welfare#Hb#Dually
Herald-Tribune

Gov. Ron DeSantis hits $100 million fundraising mark, another sign of his GOP star power

Gov. Ron DeSantis' star power within the GOP is evident in polling, and in the rapturous reception he often gets from grassroots Republicans. It also can be measured in dollars. Specifically, the more than $100 million raised for his re-election campaign, a gaudy figure that puts him in rare company among Republican leaders nationwide and reaffirms his status as a leading...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice

Comments / 0

Community Policy