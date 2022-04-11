ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Music Line-up Announced for Sauk Rapids’ Rock the Riverside

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
SAUK RAPIDS -- The city of Sauk Rapids has announced the line-up of bands for its second annual "Rock...

1390 Granite City Sports

A Rainy Spring in Central MN Could Help Water Levels

A drought impacted Central Minnesota last summer and fall. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel joined me on WJON this week. She says St. Cloud is at normal water levels but to maintain that we could use a "significant amount of rain" to get over the water level hump we're at right now. Hodel says she hopes to have an above average April rain fall to help replenish the water that disappeared last summer due to the drought. She says the 30-day forecast indicates a significant amount of rain and that is good news.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

The Weekender: Mamma Mia, Easter Activities and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There are plenty of Easter filled activities happening this weekend around central Minnesota. You can participate is a few family Easter Egg Hunts in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids, catch the movie HOP at Marcus Theatres, enjoy GREAT Theatre's performance of Mamma Mia and sing along with the Tom Petty tribute at Pioneer Place. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

[PHOTOS] $5.1 M Home for Sale in Northern Minnesota Big Wow! Factor

This house is available in Bovey, Minnesota. I actually had to check to see how far North that is. Turns out it's about 2 hours and 45 minutes from St. Cloud. It's located a little North-West of Duluth. So, if you would like to have a home that is fairly secluded, with all the modern conveniences, and I mean ALL the modern conveniences, this might be the house for you. Oh, and if you have a cool 5.1 million dollars to spend on the home. Let's not forget that little nugget.
BOVEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Moves Friday Garbage Pickup

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who are on the blue recycling pickup schedule and have their garbage and recyclables picked up on Fridays will have to wait for Monday. The city of St. Cloud won't be making any pickups on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday. All other pickups this week will remain the same.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

