Just when it was looking like we may have overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, a new hybrid virus has emerged again. According to a report published in Bloomberg on Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) has first detected the hybrid of two omicron strains (BA.1 and BA.2) in the U.K. The new variant is dubbed XE and could potentially be the most transmissible variant yet, as it is stipulated that it can spread 10 percent more easily than BA.2.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO