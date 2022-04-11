ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

T-Wolves agree to multi-year extension with coach Chris Finch

By Josh Weinstein
theScore
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves signed head coach Chris Finch to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. Finch led Minnesota to a 46-36 record and play-in tournament berth this season....

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Nolan Smith Reveals What Coach K Said About His Decision

While Mike Krzyzewski is obviously the most high-profile departure from Duke’s men’s basketball coaching staff, he’s not the only man leaving. Shortly after the Blue Devils’ Final Four loss to North Carolina, which ended Coach K’s career, Duke assistant coach and former star guard Nolan Smith accepted a position at Louisville. The move allows Smith to coach at his father’s alma mater, a school that holds a special place in his heart.
DURHAM, NC
WILX-TV

Duke Coach Headed to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves
The Spun

Former Duke Star Officially Hired As Assistant Coach

Jon Scheyer is building a family at Duke, and it starts with former players. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils officially hired Amile Jefferson to join Scheyer’s staff as an assistant coach. Jefferson spent the 2021 season as Duke’s basketball director of player development. He’ll now transition into an assistant...
DURHAM, NC
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNCT

Louisville names ex-Duke assistant Smith to Cardinals staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach, his first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yardbarker

Kenny Payne on Roosevelt Wheeler: 'I hope he stays'

Louisville's roster for next season is far from set in stone, but the program is starting to have some idea of what it will look like. Over the last month since of their tumultuous 2021-22 campaign, in which they went 13-19 and mutually parted ways with head coach Chris Mack halfway through the season, several players have announced their intentions on if they will remain with the Cardinals or not.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Duke’s Scheyer promotes Amile Jefferson to assistant coach

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — New Duke coach Jon Scheyer has promoted former Blue Devils player Amile Jefferson to assistant coach. The school announced the hiring Tuesday. Jefferson, who turns 29 next month, was director of player development in Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. He returned to Duke in July after a four-year professional […]
DURHAM, NC
The Day

Sun sign trio to training camp contracts

The Connecticut Sun signed forward Aleksa Gulbe and guards Alexus Dye and Delicia Washington to training camp contracts on Tuesday. Dye, a 6-foot forward from Tennessee, averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds during the 2021-2022 season and was selected to the SEC All-Tournament Team. She began her collegiate career at Gulf Coast State, where she won a junior college national title and was named a WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-American, NJCAA Division I second-team All-American and MVP of the 2019 NJCAA National Tournament. She then moved on to Troy University where she received several accolades including All-Sun Belt second team (2019-20), All-Sun Belt first team (2020-21), and Sun Belt Player of the Year (2020-21).
NEW LONDON, CT
theScore

KD cautions Brown after Celtics diss: 'That's caffeine pride talking'

With the Brooklyn Nets defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of the Eastern Conference's play-in games on Tuesday, Steve Nash's squad has shifted its focus to Boston, where a first-round series against the Celtics awaits. Fourth-year swingman Bruce Brown isn't sweating after his Nets secured a first-round matchup against...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
theScore

Swinney: Uiagalelei is 'definitely' our starting QB entering summer

There won't be a change at quarterback for Clemson ahead of summer workouts, with D.J. Uiagalelei set to remain the starting signal-caller. "D.J. is definitely our starter," head coach Dabo Swinney said Saturday after the Tigers' annual Orange and White game, according to Todd Shanesy of the Greenville News. "He's had a great spring. He's not doing anything to not be the starter."
CLEMSON, SC
theScore

The Raptors are a nightmare matchup for 76ers in 1st round

The arrival of the NBA postseason has everyone trying to separate the league's select few contenders from the remaining pack of pretenders, but an often overlooked subset of teams are the potential party-crashers; giant-slayers capable of throwing a championship-caliber team's best-laid plans drastically off course. As the regular season unfolded,...
NBA
Journal Star

Why Bradley was the perfect fit for its newest women's basketball coach

PEORIA — Kate Popovec approached the podium Tuesday after being introduced as Bradley's newest coach and looked to a crowd filled with friendly faces. Her parents, Ken and Renee, sat in the front row inside the atrium of Renaissance Coliseum, as did her fiance, Ollie — each of them dressed in Bradley red. Braves players also dotted the chairs around the podium and stage in support of Popovec, who was hired last week as the 10th women's basketball coach in Bradley history. ...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy